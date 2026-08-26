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Charging Revolution: Geely Targets Sub-Five Minute EV Refuel

Cars

Geely Holding Group is developing a 1,000-volt high-voltage architecture designed to reduce electric vehicle charging time from 10% to 80% to under five minutes. The development is a response to increasing competition with BYD in the ultra-fast charging segment.

Geely car on the night street
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Geely car on the night street

Technical objective: Align vehicle intake capacity with the 1,500 kW peak output of existing Zeekr charging stations to eliminate current power underutilization.

Current 800V Implementation and Results

Geely currently deploys 800-volt systems, with operating ranges between 600V and 900V. This architecture reduces current for a given power level, lowering thermal losses in cabling and power electronics. The company has documented specific performance gains across different models:

Vehicle Model Charging Performance (10-80% or 10-97%) Additional Metrics
Smart #1 12 minutes (10-80%) Efficiency: 12.4 kWh/100 km; Power: 333 hp
Lynk & Co 10 5 min 32 sec (10-80%) / 8 min 42 sec (10-97%) Battery: 95 kWh; Peak intake: 1,093 kW

The Lynk & Co 10's 10-97% charge cycle is faster than current BYD models, which require approximately 9 minutes for the same interval. However, a gap remains: the fastest Geely vehicles currently accept up to 1,093 kW, leaving over 400 kW of the 1,500 kW Zeekr station capacity unused.

Transition to 1,000V Architecture

Moving to 1,000V allows vehicles to utilize the full power of Geely's existing infrastructure, which includes over 2,100 Zeekr stations. Higher voltage allows for increased power transmission at the same current level or reduced current at the same power level, which minimizes heating and permits the use of lighter cables.

Premium Zeekr models are expected to be the first to receive the 1,000V architecture, while mass-market brands will continue prioritizing 800V integration. Achieving a sub-five-minute 10-80% charge depends on three factors: the vehicle architecture, battery state, and the power of the specific charging station.

"Increasing voltage to 1,000V places strict requirements on component insulation, battery thermal management, and connector throughput. Without solving these tasks, the peak power of the station will remain unrealized."

Kirill Semenov, Electrical and Electronics Expert, Pravda.Ru

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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