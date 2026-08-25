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BAIC Taitan 700: New hybrid SUV with a 1,340 km total range

Cars

BAIC has introduced the Taitan 700, a body-on-frame SUV equipped with a series hybrid powertrain and specialized off-road hardware. The vehicle measures 5,040 mm (198.4 inches) in length, 1,959 mm (77.1 inches) in width, and 1,926 mm (75.8 inches) in height, with a wheelbase of 2,820 mm (111.0 inches).

Baic X55
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexander-93, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Baic X55
Specification Value
Ground Clearance 215 mm (adjustable via air suspension)
Wading Depth 800 mm
Combined Output 530 hp

Powertrain and Range

The Taitan 700 uses a series hybrid system where a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine acts solely as a generator to charge the battery, providing no mechanical link to the wheels. Propulsion is handled by two electric motors. The system is powered by a 9.4 kWh battery, enabling an electric-only range of up to 220 km (136.7 miles). With a full fuel tank and charged battery, the total combined range is 1,340 km (832.5 miles).

Off-Road Hardware and Pricing

The SUV features all-wheel drive, a transfer case with a low-range gear, and three locking differentials (center, front, and rear). The interior is equipped with two 15.6-inch displays, a refrigerator, a head-up display, and semi-autonomous driving systems developed by Huawei.

In the Chinese market, the Taitan 700 is priced at 429,800 yuan, positioning it as a competitor to the Tank 500. While BAIC currently sells five models in Russia—including two body-on-frame SUVs assembled at the Avtotor plant in Kaliningrad—there is no official information regarding the Taitan 700's availability for the Russian market.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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