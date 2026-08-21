Kaspersky finds malware hiding in Android car multimedia systems

Android-based automotive multimedia systems are being targeted by a specific strain of malware identified by Kaspersky. The software operates covertly in the background, delivering unwanted advertisements and maintaining the ability to download additional malicious modules.

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Malware Behavior: Installs as a standard application but lacks a user interface.

Operates in the background to remain undetected.

Utilizes nine embedded commands for ad-fraud and module updates.

Collects head unit data: screen resolution, model, and Wi-Fi network identifiers.

System Vulnerabilities

Automotive manufacturers utilize Android for its flexible configuration and compatibility with third-party applications. Since most standard Android apps run on head units without modification, the attack surface is expanded.

Constant internet connectivity—required for navigation, SIM-card integration, and updates—makes these units persistent targets. Security patches for automotive systems are often released infrequently, leaving protection trailing behind current threats.

Diagnostic Indicators and Action

While the primary goal is utilizing device resources for ad-fraud rather than data theft, the capability to load additional modules presents a risk of deeper system compromise.

Owners should monitor for the following symptoms:

Unexpected appearance of unfamiliar advertisements.

Noticeable system lag or decreased performance.

Presence of unknown installed applications.

If these symptoms occur, review the list of installed programs and remove suspicious entries via the system menu. For comprehensive diagnostics or software reinstallation, contact an authorized dealer or a qualified service center.

To mitigate risk, update firmware and applications exclusively through official channels and avoid installing software from unofficial sources.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.