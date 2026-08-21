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Unexpected Stall: Why maneuvering became a Herculean task

Cars

When a vehicle stalls unexpectedly in traffic, maintaining steering and braking control is critical. While steering and braking systems generally remain operational, the driver may need to apply significantly more force to the pedal and steering wheel to maneuver the car.

Cars on the highway
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Valentina Filippova, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Cars on the highway

Immediate Actions After Stalling:

  • Activate hazard lights immediately to warn other drivers.
  • Maintain a firm grip on the steering wheel and gradually reduce speed.
  • Direct the vehicle toward the shoulder or a safe area, avoiding abrupt multi-lane maneuvers.

Roadside Safety and Signaling

Once the vehicle is stopped on a public road or highway, the driver must deploy a warning triangle. In urban areas, the sign should be placed at least 15 meters (approx. 49 feet) from the vehicle; on highways or rural roads, the distance must be at least 30 meters (approx. 98 feet). During nighttime, rain, or on high-speed roads, drivers must wear a reflective safety vest.

Emergency Protocol for Railroad Crossings

If a vehicle stalls on a railroad crossing, the procedure is mandatory: activate hazard lights, evacuate all passengers immediately, and make every effort to move the vehicle off the tracks. Remaining inside the cabin is prohibited.

Initial Vehicle Assessment

After securing the vehicle in a safe location, the driver should check the dashboard for fault indicators and engine temperature. Common causes of stalling include fuel depletion, battery failure, or loose battery terminals.

If white steam with the smell of antifreeze is visible from under the hood and the temperature gauge is at maximum, attempting to restart the engine may cause further damage. Drivers must not open the radiator cap while the system is hot, as pressurized liquid can cause severe burns. The engine must cool completely before professional assistance is sought.

If there is no smoke, fuel smell, or overheating, one or two restart attempts may be made. However, professional diagnostic help is required if the following occurs:

  • The engine cranks without starting or vibrates excessively.
  • The vehicle stalls immediately after startup.
  • The "Check Engine" light illuminates.
  • The engine exhibits misfiring, power loss during acceleration, or unusual noises.

Excessive use of the starter during these failures can drain the battery and complicate subsequent diagnostics.

Repair and Recovery

On-site repairs should only be performed if the cause is known and the driver is confident in the solution, such as tightening a loose battery terminal. In all other instances, the driver should contact a towing service or emergency roadside assistance.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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