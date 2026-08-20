New diesel era dawns: Russia adapts to emission crackdowns

Analysts forecast a growth in diesel vehicle sales in the Russian market for 2026, driven by fuel economy and engine longevity. This trend coincides with stricter urban environmental regulations and entry restrictions for older diesel emissions classes.
|Vehicle Model
|Forecasted Volume / Growth
|Segment
|Ford Transit
|18,000 units
|Commercial
|Volkswagen Passat
|15,000 units
|Passenger
|Mercedes-Benz E-Class
|12,000 units
|Business
|Renault Duster
|+12% growth
|Crossover
|BMW X3
|+8% growth
|SUV
New diesel vehicles are expected to range from 1.5 million to 4 million rubles, depending on trim and configuration. Pre-owned options are priced between 800,000 and 2.5 million rubles.
Operational requirements are tightening. Several regions have banned the import of diesel vehicles with engines below the Euro 6 (sixth ecological class) standard. Additionally, restricted traffic zones now impose fines for using non-compliant vehicles.
Manufacturers are responding by implementing exhaust neutralization systems designed to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter emissions to maintain compliance with evolving standards.
Diesel powerplants remain viable for light and commercial segments, provided developers can maintain torque and efficiency while meeting stringent emissions targets.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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