World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Japanese cars flood Russia: July imports rise by 15 percent

Cars

Russia imported nearly 24,000 vehicles from Japan in July 2024, marking a 15% increase compared to June. For the first half of 2024, total imports of Japanese cars reached 138,760 units, an 8% rise over the same period in 2023.

New cars
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
New cars
Manufacturer July 2024 Import Volume
Toyota Approx. 9,000 units
Honda 5,000+ units
Nissan Just under 4,000 units

According to Rosstat data, vehicles now account for 73.6% of all Russian imports from Japan. In 2023, the total trade turnover between the two nations was $16 billion, with 70% of that value consisting of automobiles and auto parts.

Factors driving import growth:

  • High consumer demand for Japanese brands.
  • New deliveries originating from a Japanese-owned plant located in China.

The increase in July volumes indicates a continuing trend of Japanese automotive presence in the Russian market despite existing sanction restrictions.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Nokia's China Shock: Operations Shutting Down, Thousands Jobless
Business
Nokia's China Shock: Operations Shutting Down, Thousands Jobless
Passengers Save 50 People After Swedish Bus Driver Loses Consciousness at the Wheel
Hotspots and Incidents
Passengers Save 50 People After Swedish Bus Driver Loses Consciousness at the Wheel
Kyiv Blinded by Huge Explosion as Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Military Targets
Hotspots and Incidents
Kyiv Blinded by Huge Explosion as Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Military Targets
Popular
Ukraine's Economy Crumbles: Industry Giants on Verge of Collapse

Ukraine's economy teeters on the brink of collapse due to targeted strikes on key industrial and logistics infrastructure, threatening major commercial networks and leading to severe commodity shortages.

Ukraine's Economy Crumbles: Industry Giants on Verge of Collapse
Passengers Save 50 People After Swedish Bus Driver Loses Consciousness at the Wheel
Passengers Save 50 People After Swedish Bus Driver Loses Consciousness at the Wheel
Europe Is Running Out of Water: Rivers Shrink, Nuclear Plants Cut Output, Cities Cut Supplies
Geopolitics Hijacks Space: ISS Faces Demise Sooner Than Expected
Kanye West, Putin and Russia: Why the American Rapper Still Commands a Huge Audience Lyuba Lulko Europe Is Running Out of Water: Rivers Shrink, Nuclear Plants Cut Output, Cities Cut Supplies Andrey Mihayloff Putin Orders Modernization of Damaged Facilities as Russia’s Economy Absorbs Wave of Drone Attacks Anton Kulikov
Bear Kills 29-Year-Old Woman at Tourist Camp in Russia’s Altai Region
Putin Orders Modernization of Damaged Facilities as Russia’s Economy Absorbs Wave of Drone Attacks
Chinese Startup LandSpace Achieves First Private Vertical Rocket Landing
Chinese Startup LandSpace Achieves First Private Vertical Rocket Landing
Last materials
New diesel era dawns: Russia adapts to emission crackdowns
Japanese cars flood Russia: July imports rise by 15 percent
Russia increases passenger car imports from China to $1.39 billion in July
Yellowed Tulle Curtains: How to Restore Their Original Whiteness Without Damage
Six Minute Morning Routine: Boost Your Bones Without the Gym
Hidden immune structure in the skull may protect the brain
Diamond Compression: Unexpected Density Shift Resolved After 20 Years
Modernizing the Polka Dot: Styling for 2026
Russian Rock Musician Chops Off His Hand Before Drowning Himself in St. Petersburg
25-Year Wait Ends: Bank of Russia Streamlines Convertible Bond Issuance
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.