Japanese cars flood Russia: July imports rise by 15 percent

Russia imported nearly 24,000 vehicles from Japan in July 2024, marking a 15% increase compared to June. For the first half of 2024, total imports of Japanese cars reached 138,760 units, an 8% rise over the same period in 2023.
|Manufacturer
|July 2024 Import Volume
|Toyota
|Approx. 9,000 units
|Honda
|5,000+ units
|Nissan
|Just under 4,000 units
According to Rosstat data, vehicles now account for 73.6% of all Russian imports from Japan. In 2023, the total trade turnover between the two nations was $16 billion, with 70% of that value consisting of automobiles and auto parts.
Factors driving import growth:
The increase in July volumes indicates a continuing trend of Japanese automotive presence in the Russian market despite existing sanction restrictions.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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