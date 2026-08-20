Japanese cars flood Russia: July imports rise by 15 percent

Russia imported nearly 24,000 vehicles from Japan in July 2024, marking a 15% increase compared to June. For the first half of 2024, total imports of Japanese cars reached 138,760 units, an 8% rise over the same period in 2023.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены New cars

Manufacturer July 2024 Import Volume Toyota Approx. 9,000 units Honda 5,000+ units Nissan Just under 4,000 units

According to Rosstat data, vehicles now account for 73.6% of all Russian imports from Japan. In 2023, the total trade turnover between the two nations was $16 billion, with 70% of that value consisting of automobiles and auto parts.

Factors driving import growth: High consumer demand for Japanese brands.

New deliveries originating from a Japanese-owned plant located in China.

The increase in July volumes indicates a continuing trend of Japanese automotive presence in the Russian market despite existing sanction restrictions.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.