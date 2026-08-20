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Russia increases passenger car imports from China to $1.39 billion in July

Cars

Russia increased its import of passenger cars from China to $1.39 billion in July, marking the highest monthly volume since November 2024. According to data from the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, Russia became the largest buyer of Chinese vehicles during this period.

Car park
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Car park
Period Import Value (USD) Comparison
July (Current) $1.39 billion 15% increase vs June
June $1.21 billion
July (Previous Year) $632 million 2.2x growth

The July figure reflects an increase of approximately $181 million compared to June. In terms of global rankings for the month, Russia surpassed the United Kingdom ($1.3 billion) and Belgium ($1.2 billion).

China remained the primary source of new passenger car imports for Russia throughout the first half of the year. Analysts have previously noted that a portion of these deliveries was routed through Kyrgyzstan.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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