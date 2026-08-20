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Fuel pump rip-off: Fixed currency amounts steal your gas

Cars

Drivers who pay for fuel using round currency amounts rather than specific volume often lose money due to how fuel dispensers calculate delivery. The decision to pay by a fixed sum triggers software rounding and mechanical timing that typically favors the station over the consumer.

A man fueling his car
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A man fueling his car

Risk Warning: Fueling by a fixed currency amount increases the likelihood of "digital under-filling" caused by software rounding and valve inertia, leading to paid but undelivered fuel.

The Impact of Currency-Based Fueling

When a driver requests a specific monetary amount, the fuel dispenser divides that sum by the current price per liter. This often results in a long decimal fraction. To avoid exceeding the paid limit, the dispenser's software typically rounds the volume down, or the shut-off valve triggers prematurely.

"When fueling for a fixed sum, the pump aims to deliver exactly the milliliters covered by that amount. However, mechanical inertia of the valve and the software often 'steal' 20-50 milliliters per transaction. Over a year of active driving, this adds up to several liters of fuel paid for but not received."

Denis Khromov, auto mechanic

Technical Error and Equipment Calibration

Russian standards permit an official error margin of approximately 0.25%. However, real-world deviations are often higher, particularly at non-network or private stations where pumps may lack regular calibration or suffer from pump wear. Choosing a currency amount allows the system to operate within these deviations without the driver noticing the missing volume.

"On older pumps, the error can fluctuate based on system pressure and even air temperature. When you buy fuel by the liter, you see the volume on the display. When you buy by the sum, you rely entirely on the pump's math, which is configured by the station owner not to be at a loss."

Mikhail Lazarev, automotive engineer and technical defects expert

Methods to Prevent Under-filling

The most reliable method to ensure volume accuracy is to request specific liter amounts (e.g., 10, 20, or 30 liters). This forces the meter to operate based on set volume units, making discrepancies easier to track. To verify accuracy, drivers may use approved plastic canisters.

Legal recourse is possible if under-filling leads to mechanical failure or fuel pump damage. Oleg Zorin, a lawyer specializing in traffic accidents and damages, emphasizes the importance of collecting all receipts to provide evidence of discrepancies between the paid amount and the actual volume received in the tank.

Different fueling methods carry varying levels of risk regarding volume accuracy:

Fueling Method Consumer Risk
Fixed Sum (e.g., 1,000 rubles) Maximum risk due to mathematical rounding of liters.
Specific Volume (e.g., 20 liters) Minimum risk; meter operates by standard volume units.
To Full Tank (Automatic Cut-off) Moderate risk; depends on the nozzle's pressure sensor accuracy.

Frequently asked questions about fuel volume

Why is fueling by liters more accurate?

Fuel dispenser measuring instruments are calibrated by volume (liters) rather than monetary units.

What error margin is considered normal?

Under Russian legislation, the permissible deviation is no more than 25 ml for every 10 liters of fuel.

What should I do in case of obvious under-filling?

Request a control measurement using a "mernik"—a specialized measuring vessel that legal gas stations are required to maintain on-site.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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