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LADA Niva Legend Receives Its Biggest Upgrade in Decades With New 1.8-Liter Engine

Cars

AvtoVAZ has launched mass production of the most extensively modernized LADA Niva Legend in the model's history. The iconic off-roader retains its classic appearance while receiving a new 1.8-liter, 90-horsepower engine, upgraded chassis and transmission components, improved corrosion protection, and more than 350 newly developed parts.

Lada Niva
Photo: Own work by Christo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Lada Niva

More Power Under the Hood

The biggest mechanical upgrade is the adoption of the 1.8-liter engine previously used in the LADA Niva Travel. Producing 90 horsepower, the new powerplant delivers noticeably stronger acceleration and improved drivability thanks to its revised design.

Torque has increased by 24 Nm, with most of the additional pulling power available at low engine speeds. The result is significantly better off-road performance, allowing the Niva to tackle difficult terrain with greater confidence.

"Switching to the 1.8-liter engine is far more than a cosmetic update-it's an attempt to bring the classic platform closer to modern driving expectations," automotive engineer Mikhail Lazarev told Pravda. Ru.

To accommodate the more powerful engine, AvtoVAZ completely redesigned the cooling system. The SUV now features a revised radiator and an additional hood air intake to improve airflow and reduce the risk of overheating during heavy use or slow-moving traffic. Engineers also introduced a new electronic engine management system.

Improved Corrosion Protection and Safety

AvtoVAZ has strengthened corrosion resistance by introducing galvanized steel in the body panels most exposed to the elements, including the hood, roof, radiator surround, and rear door. The changes are designed to improve long-term durability in harsh weather and winter road conditions.

Specification Update
Engine Output 90 hp
Engine Size 1.8 liters
New Components 350+
Wheel Size 16 inches

The upgraded Niva Legend also receives a front airbag integrated into the steering wheel. To support the new safety system, engineers reinforced the body structure and recalibrated the vehicle's crash-energy management.

"Adding an airbag required extensive crash testing and significant changes to the rigidity of the front body structure," road safety expert Andrey Kiselyov explained in comments to Pravda. Ru.

Transmission and Comfort Upgrades

The transfer case has been redesigned with a single control lever replacing the previous dual-lever setup. An additional mounting point helps reduce vibration and drivetrain noise, making the cabin noticeably quieter.

The braking system has also been upgraded with ventilated front disc brakes for improved stopping performance and better resistance to brake fade.

Everyday convenience has improved as well. The ignition and door locks now use a single key, while central locking and a cabin air filter are included as standard equipment. The gear selector has been repositioned closer to the driver, providing a more natural and ergonomic shifting experience.

While preserving the unmistakable styling that has defined the Niva for decades, AvtoVAZ's comprehensive modernization brings the legendary SUV closer to contemporary standards of performance, comfort, safety, and durability.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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