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China's EV Boom Creates New Problem as Larger Electric Vehicles Strain Road Budgets

Cars

China's rapid adoption of electric vehicles has produced an unexpected challenge for the country's transportation system. As automakers continue introducing larger and heavier electric models, local governments face rising road maintenance costs while fuel tax revenue—the traditional source of infrastructure funding—continues to decline.

Car charging station
Photo: Mos.ru by Фото: Максим Денисов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Car charging station

Heavier Electric Vehicles Put Pressure on Road Funding

According to data from the China Passenger Car Association, six out of every ten passenger vehicles launched during the first half of 2026 measured more than five meters in length. Meanwhile, compact cars shorter than 4.5 meters accounted for just 2% of new models, down sharply from 13% a year earlier.

The growing popularity of larger electric vehicles has reduced revenue from China's fuel tax, which helps finance local road maintenance. While the central government funds major national highways, regional authorities rely heavily on fuel tax income to maintain local transportation networks.

As electric vehicle ownership expands, those revenues continue to shrink. At the same time, the greater weight of modern EVs places additional stress on road surfaces, increasing maintenance costs for local governments.

China Considers New Road Financing Model

Officials are now evaluating alternatives to the current funding system, including the possibility of charging drivers based on the distance they travel rather than fuel consumption.

Research conducted by a division of China's Ministry of Transport found that annual funding for routine road maintenance falls short by roughly 50% of actual needs. According to the report, approximately 40% of roads require repairs but lack sufficient financial resources to complete the work.

In response, Beijing has begun rolling back incentives that previously encouraged electric vehicle adoption. A sales tax reduction that remained in place for a decade has already been cut in half to 5%. China's Ministry of Finance has also announced the end of annual vehicle tax exemptions for plug-in hybrids and extended-range electric vehicles, segments that have contributed significantly to the popularity of larger models.

Authorities have also introduced mandatory energy-efficiency standards that impose penalties on excessively heavy passenger vehicles. Policymakers continue to examine broader reforms that could reshape how road infrastructure receives long-term funding.

State media have joined the debate by encouraging automakers to design smaller and more practical vehicles. Many industry experts argue that the trend toward increasingly large electric SUVs offers limited practical benefits, with third-row seating often remaining rarely used while placing greater demands on urban infrastructure and increasing overall energy consumption.

Manufacturers have steadily increased battery capacity to ease consumer concerns about driving range. They have also added premium features such as built-in refrigerators and multiple entertainment screens to attract buyers. Just five years ago, one of China's best-selling electric vehicles was the compact Hongguang Mini. Today, aggressive price competition has made larger electric vehicles increasingly attractive, leaving consumers with fewer incentives to choose smaller, lighter models.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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