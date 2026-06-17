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Top 10 Japanese Cars With Most Reliable Engines Revealed

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Japanese cars have long earned a reputation for quality and durability. Automotive experts have identified 10 Japanese models with the most resilient engines. Specialists from a leading automotive publication decided to compile a ranking focused not simply on reliable Japanese vehicles, but specifically on models equipped with exceptionally long-lasting powertrains.

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The list includes representatives from nearly all major Japanese brands — from Acura to Mazda — combining performance and comfort without sacrificing reliability.

Honda Accord Takes the Top Spot

The leader of the engine reliability ranking was the fourth-generation Honda Accord sedan. A 1990 model is currently available on the used-car market for between $1,000 and $4,000. With regular oil changes and timely maintenance, the vehicle can exceed one million miles (approximately 1.6 million kilometers).

Experts placed the 2011 Lexus LS 460 in second place. The average price of this model on the used market is $26,978. It is the only vehicle in the ranking equipped with a V8 engine. The fourth-generation sedan features the highly reliable 4.6-liter 1UR power unit.

The third position went to the 2014 Toyota Camry. The average used-market price of the model is $12,372. The seventh-generation sedan was offered with either a standard 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine or a more powerful V6 engine borrowed from the Lexus ES 350. Both versions are known for reliability and a long service life.

Other Japanese Models With Durable Engines

According to TopSpeed, the top 10 Japanese vehicles with the most reliable engines also included the 2015 Lexus ES, 2015 Honda Accord, 2016 Acura TLX, 2022 Toyota Prius Prime, 2014 Mazda3, 2024 Subaru Outback, and 2026 Toyota Camry.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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