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Soviet Car Legend Returns: Volga Reveals Prices for New Vehicles Ahead of June Launch

Cars

Volga has revealed the starting prices for all three models in its lineup: the C50 business sedan, as well as the K50 and K40 crossovers.

Volga with automatic transmission
Photo: GAZ-22 Volga by Alexander Markin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Volga with automatic transmission

The vehicles will arrive at dealerships in June this year, according to a company press release.

Volga K40 Starts Below $37,000

The midsize Volga K40 crossover has been priced at 2,749,000 rubles ($36,650).

The long wheelbase provides a spacious cabin and a large luggage compartment, making the vehicle suitable for family trips.

The K40 will be available with two powertrain options: a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine producing 147 horsepower paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, or a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine generating 200 horsepower combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Business-Class Volga C50 Priced From $38,650

The Volga C50 business sedan will cost Russian buyers from 2,899,000 rubles ($38,650).

With a length of 4,825 millimeters, a width of 1,880 millimeters, and a wheelbase of 2,800 millimeters, the model becomes one of the most spacious vehicles in its segment.

The sedan features a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with direct fuel injection, available in two power outputs: 150 and 200 horsepower.

Both versions use a seven-speed robotic transmission.

Flagship Volga K50 Costs Nearly $56,000

The flagship all-wheel-drive Volga K50 crossover will be available from 4,199,000 rubles ($55,990).

The model measures 4,770 millimeters in length and 1,895 millimeters in width, with a wheelbase of 2,845 millimeters.

The vehicle is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 238 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

All models have been adapted for operation on Russian roads and climate conditions, with a winter package included as standard equipment.

The manufacturer will provide a warranty of five years or 150,000 kilometers for all vehicles.

Volga plans to announce final trim levels and complete pricing details closer to the start of sales.

Foreign Brands Continue Leading Chinese Car Market

Earlier reports revealed the vehicle preferences of buyers in China.

During the first quarter of 2026, Chinese consumers chose foreign automotive brands more often than domestic manufacturers.

Volkswagen became the market leader with 353,900 vehicles sold, followed by Toyota and Geely.

Details

The GAZ-24 "Volga" is a car manufactured by the Gorky Automobile Plant (Gorkovsky Avtomobilny Zavod, GAZ) from 1970 to 1985 as a generation of its Volga marque. A largely redesigned version (practically, a new car in a modified old body) – GAZ-24-10 – was produced from 1985 to 1992. The Belgian-assembled rebadged models were sold as Scaldia-Volga M24 and M24D for the Western European market.

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