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Rare Soviet Police VAZ-2103 Listed for Sale at Premium Price

Cars

A rare Soviet-era police car, a VAZ-2103 produced in 1974, has been listed for sale on a classifieds website, drawing attention from collectors and enthusiasts, the Rossiyskaya Gazeta publication said.

Ваз 2103
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bricizar, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Ваз 2103

Vintage Police Car With Original Features

The seller claims that the vehicle remains in excellent condition and is fully operational. Notably, it is said to retain its original factory paint as well as the historic GAI emblem, adding to its authenticity and collector value.

The sedan is equipped with a 1.5-liter engine producing 75 horsepower, paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The asking price for the vehicle is 7.5 million rubles.

However, questions remain regarding the car’s authenticity, as it is unclear whether it is a genuine preserved example or a carefully restored replica.

AI-Generated Listing Raises Questions

In a separate case, another classifieds platform recently featured a luxury camper based on a Mercedes-AMG G63 with a price tag of 26.2 million rubles. Upon closer inspection, it was revealed that the vehicle does not actually exist.

The images used in the listing were generated using artificial intelligence, highlighting growing concerns about the reliability of online marketplaces and the need for careful verification of high-value listings.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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