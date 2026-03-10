World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Luxury Aurus Sedan to Cost Up to $740K After Platform Upgrade

Cars

The price of the updated Aurus luxury sedan is expected to increase by about 10 million rubles, with the restyled model scheduled to debut on the market no earlier than 2027.

Aurus Senat
Photo: Own work by Alexander Migl, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Aurus Senat

Major Price Increase for Updated Model

According to information reported by Mash, the significant price increase will be linked to the modernization of the vehicle's platform and the integration of new technologies.

The starting price of the updated sedan is expected to range from 55 to 58 million rubles ($700-740 thousand), compared with the current price of roughly 48 million rubles.

Production Pause in Alabuga

Assembly of luxury vehicles at the production facility located in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone has reportedly been temporarily suspended as preparations begin for the release of the restyled versions.

Engineers plan to update the car's body design and equip the vehicle with more modern components.

Design and Technology Upgrades

The most noticeable changes will affect the exterior styling. Developers intend to introduce advanced lighting systems and incorporate next-generation technologies into the interior.

The update may also include targeted improvements to the powertrain and onboard electronics.

Limited Production Before Launch

Until the redesigned model enters full production, the plant will continue assembling vehicles only for individual customer orders.

Customers currently face an average waiting time of about six months. Vehicles built with the 2025 body design are expected to have shorter production times, with delivery estimated within four months.

SUV Market Shift in Russia

Earlier reports indicated that the Lada Niva Travel has taken the top position in Russia's SUV segment rankings for the first time in a long period.

