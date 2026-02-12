World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Best Used Hyundai and Kia SUVs That Avoid Costly Repairs

Cars

Buyers searching for a dependable Korean crossover often focus on proven Hyundai and Kia models known for durability and low ownership costs.

Kia Sportage
Photo: Own work by UltraTech66, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Kia Sportage

Drivers who explore the Russian used car market and aim to stay within a budget of $30-40 thousand often turn to trusted Hyundai and Kia vehicles. This segment includes models that rarely demand constant investment and confidently cover tens of thousands of kilometers without unpleasant surprises.

Korean crossovers remain one of the most popular options thanks to their balance of price, equipment, and ease of maintenance. Careful selection can turn such a vehicle into a successful long-term purchase.

Experts advise buyers to evaluate more than just the brand. Generation, engine type, and transmission condition play a critical role. Certain configurations have earned a reputation for exceptional durability, especially versions with naturally aspirated engines and conventional automatic gearboxes.

"When purchasing a used crossover, buyers must check not only technical condition but also the legal clarity of the transaction. Restrictions, liens, and documentation errors often become unpleasant surprises after payment," explains traffic accident lawyer and Pravda.ru columnist Oleg Nikolayevich Zorin.

Kia Sportage IV: Durable Engines and Stable Transmission

The expert named the fourth-generation Kia Sportage as one of the most resilient and accessible options. The model frequently appears on the used market, while its core powertrains demonstrate long-term reliability.

Common engine choices include:

2.0-liter gasoline engine producing 150 hp;
2.0-liter diesel engine producing 185 hp.

"Both versions deliver strong reliability. Even after 100,000 kilometers, engines and transmissions typically remain in good condition," says Evgeny Zhitnukhin, Commercial Director of Fresh.

Owners value the Sportage for its combination of comfort and practicality. Spare parts and servicing costs remain relatively affordable, which matters greatly for used vehicle buyers.

Hyundai Tucson III: Strong Equipment and Long-Lasting Automatic

The third-generation Hyundai Tucson stands out as another reliable candidate. Families often choose this crossover due to its spacious interior and respectable sound insulation.

The model's key strengths include a conventional automatic transmission with a strong durability record and solid standard equipment. Even base versions often feature climate control, a rearview camera, and winter-oriented options suited for Russian conditions.

For buyers who want a straightforward ownership experience, the Tucson presents a particularly attractive choice.

Hyundai Creta II: Robust Suspension and Dependable Electronics

The expert also highlighted the second-generation Hyundai Creta, widely regarded as one of the most practical crossovers for urban driving and regional trips. Gazeta.Ru reported this assessment.

The model offers several notable advantages:

Updated 1.6-liter engine;
Conventional automatic transmission with solid service life;
Reliable electrical systems;
Durable suspension that avoids frequent repairs.

The Creta suits drivers who seek simplicity and predictable operating costs without constant visits to service centers.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
IOC Disqualifies Ukrainian Skeleton Athlete at Olympics 2026 Over His Helmet
Sport
IOC Disqualifies Ukrainian Skeleton Athlete at Olympics 2026 Over His Helmet
Russia Counts 45 Million Sparrows During Annual Census
Society
Russia Counts 45 Million Sparrows During Annual Census
Abrams Tank Modernization Reversed: SEPv4 Dropped Over 80-Ton Limit
World
Abrams Tank Modernization Reversed: SEPv4 Dropped Over 80-Ton Limit
Popular
French U-Turn: Macron’s Russia Comments Highlight Growing Rifts Inside the EU

Emmanuel Macron’s latest remarks on Russia and European security have reignited debate inside the European Union over dialogue, strategy, and the future of relations with Moscow.

French U-Turn: Macron’s Russia Comments Highlight Growing Rifts Inside the EU
Russian Il-62M Military Aircraft Lands in Caracas, Flight Data Shows
Russian Il-62M Military Aircraft Lands in Caracas, Flight Data Shows
Russian Soldiers Call Telegram 'Indispensable' for Frontline Operations
Zelensky Faces Election Speculation as Zaluzhny, Klitschko, Poroshenko Named Possible Rivals
Iran’s Missile Arsenal vs. America’s Armada: Deal or Strike — The Military Equation Yury Bocharov Why Moscow and Tehran View the Trump Corridor as Security Threat Lyuba Lulko Memory Chip Shortage Reshapes Global Financial Markets Oleg Artyukov
Russian Hypersonic Missiles Hit Lviv Aircraft Plant With F-16 and Mirage 2000 Jets
Ukraine Considers Talks With Vladimir Putin in Moscow
Snow-Clearing Worker Suspended on Wires After Falling from Roof
Snow-Clearing Worker Suspended on Wires After Falling from Roof
Last materials
Best Used Hyundai and Kia SUVs That Avoid Costly Repairs
Cinnamon vs Chemical Fungicides: A Gentler Way to Protect Houseplants
Iran’s Missile Arsenal vs. America’s Armada: Deal or Strike — The Military Equation
First Solar Eclipse of 2026 to Form a Rare Ring of Fire
Why Moscow and Tehran View the Trump Corridor as Security Threat
Finland Hit by Largest Bankruptcy Wave in 29 Years
Russia Cuts Government Debt-to-GDP Ratio Despite Higher External Debt
Winter Olympics Helmet Scandal: Pardon Impossible Execute
'Black Sky' Alert Issued in Nizhny Tagil Over Industrial Emissions
Russia Starts Evacuating Tourists from Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.