Russian Imports of Chinese Cars Drop Almost Half in 2025

Cars

In 2025, exports of Chinese cars to Russia fell sharply, declining by 46.1% compared to 2024, totaling 555,381 units, according to the Gasgoo Automotive Research Institute. Despite this drop, Russia retained its position as the largest importer of Chinese vehicles.

Chinese cars in Russia
Photo: freepik.com by standret, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
December Performance and Global Rankings

In December alone, 65,077 Chinese cars were imported into Russia. While Russia led globally, the United Arab Emirates came in second with 539,712 units, marking a 74.3% increase from the previous year. Mexico followed with 490,793 vehicles, up 44%, while the United Kingdom imported 320,834 cars and Brazil brought in 299,943 units.

Growth in Neighboring Markets

Beyond the UAE, Kazakhstan saw a significant rise in Chinese car imports, increasing 74.3% to 186,965 units. Analysts note that rising demand in post-Soviet markets highlights shifting patterns of Chinese vehicle exports.

Rising Prices in Russia

Amid declining imports, the average price of Chinese cars in Russia increased by 3% in January 2026 compared to December, reaching 3.94 million rubles. Market observers attribute this rise to supply constraints and stronger demand for higher-quality models.

Implications for the Automotive Market

The decline in Chinese car exports to Russia signals challenges for distributors and dealers, while also opening opportunities for competitors in the Middle East and Latin America. Industry experts expect the market to stabilize gradually as supply chains adjust and new trade dynamics take shape.

