World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

EU Reaches Historic Milestone as Electric Vehicle Sales Surpass Petrol Cars

Electric Cars Overtake Petrol Models in the EU for the First Time
Cars

In December 2025, the European Union recorded a historic milestone as fully electric vehicles outsold cars powered by petrol engines for the first time. The development reflects a rapid transformation of the European automotive market driven by changing consumer preferences and expanding electric infrastructure.

Charging electric car
Photo: https://unsplash.com by smart-me AG is licensed under Free
Charging electric car

A Historic Shift in the European Car Market

The milestone was reported by Reuters, citing data from the industrial group ACEA. According to the figures, demand for electric vehicles continued to grow at a pace that exceeded expectations, even as EU authorities discussed rolling back a planned ban on internal combustion engine vehicles.

Electric and Hybrid Registrations Surge

Data from ACEA show that in the final winter month, registrations of fully electric vehicles rose by 51 percent. Plug-in hybrids increased by 36.7 percent, while hybrid electric vehicles grew by 5.8 percent. Together, these categories accounted for 67 percent of all newly registered cars in the EU.

"Despite political uncertainty, the market trend is clear. It will take around five more years before electric vehicles fully replace internal combustion engine models in Europe,” said analyst Matthias Schmidt.

Overall Car Sales Continue to Grow

In December alone, total car sales in the EU rose by 5.8 percent, reaching nearly one million vehicles. On an annual basis, sales increased by 1.8 percent to 10.8 million cars, underscoring steady demand across the region.

A Different Picture in Russia

While Europe saw strong growth, the Russian market moved in the opposite direction. By the end of 2025, sales of new electric vehicles in Russia fell sharply. A total of 12,500 electric cars were registered during the year, representing a 30 percent decline compared to 2024, when 17,800 units were sold.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Kremlin: Territorial Element of Anchorage Peace Formula Fundamental for Russia
World
Kremlin: Territorial Element of Anchorage Peace Formula Fundamental for Russia
Russia Overtakes China to Become the World’s Second-Strongest Military in 2026
World
Russia Overtakes China to Become the World’s Second-Strongest Military in 2026
Popular
BRICS Faces Strategic and Technological Challenges in Digital Currency Integration

BRICS countries face strategic, political, and technological challenges in implementing a unified digital currency platform, with India wary of yuan dominance and the project not aiming to fully replace the US dollar

BRICS Launches Brics Pay to Bypass Western Payment Systems
Ukrainian Officer Admits Thousands Died in Failed Krynky Operation
Thousands of Ukrainian Soldiers Killed in Krynky Operation, Officer Says
Cuban Soldiers Paid $1,000 Monthly in Secret Rotations to Venezuela
Alex Pretti – Shouldn’t Got Killed, Should’ve Been Careful
Soviet Diesel Cars: Experiments, Exports, and Limited Success Sergey Mileshkin Russia Considers Legalizing Online Casinos as Budget Seeks 100 Billion Rubles a Year Alexander Shtorm Gold Breaks $5,000 as Investors Flee the Dollar in a Historic Market Shift Oleg Artyukov
Witkoff Praises Putin's Interpreter During Key Ukraine Negotiations
Global Firepower 2026: Russia Ranks Second, Surpassing China in Military Power
Rare Snow Leopard Attack on Tourist Reported During Skiing in Western China
Rare Snow Leopard Attack on Tourist Reported During Skiing in Western China
Last materials
How to Detect and Protect Your Smartphone from Viruses
Soviet Diesel Cars: Experiments, Exports, and Limited Success
Russia Considers Legalizing Online Casinos as Budget Seeks 100 Billion Rubles a Year
Gold Breaks $5,000 as Investors Flee the Dollar in a Historic Market Shift
Ukraine Confirms Russia Is Using Starlink-Equipped Drones
Nipah Virus Could Spread Further Due to Bat Reservoir, WHO Says
Russian General Staff Chief Reports Major Territorial Gains Since January
Putin Says Russia Is Asked to Halt Strikes While Ukraine Continues Drone Attacks
Finland Says Dialogue With Russia Is Inevitable, but Not Yet
Five Proven Herbal Tea Recipes for Energy, Calm, and Warmth
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.