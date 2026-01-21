Chinese Car Export Revenues from Russia Collapse in 2025

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
By the end of 2025, total revenues earned by Chinese exporters from automobile shipments to Russia fell by a factor of 1.8 compared with the same period in 2024. Interfax reported the sharp decline, citing data from the General Administration of Customs of China.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Over the twelve-month period, China's income from exporting vehicles to the Russian market dropped by 44.3 percent to 8.5 billion dollars. Over the past four years, from 2022 through 2025, cumulative revenues reached 53.3 billion dollars, with passenger cars accounting for the overwhelming share at 37 billion dollars.

Passenger Car Imports Fall Despite Market Leadership

In 2025, Russia imported a total of 632,300 Chinese passenger vehicles, a figure that stood 42 percent lower than in 2024. Despite this steep decline, Russia remained China's largest export destination for automobiles.

The top three export markets for Chinese vehicles also included the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, underscoring Russia's continued importance even amid falling volumes.

Why Chinese Car Shipments to Russia Are Shrinking

Experts link the rapid decline in Chinese vehicle exports to Russia to several factors. Analysts cite excessive inventory levels, weakening demand driven by rising car prices, and declining profitability at dealer centers operated by Chinese manufacturers.

Against this backdrop, specialists at Gazprombank Autoleasing forecast that the share of new Chinese vehicles on the Russian market will continue to decrease in the near future.

