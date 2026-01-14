China-Built Cars Collapse in Russia as Local Production Dominates in 2025

Russia's market for new passenger cars declined noticeably in 2025, reflecting broader structural changes in supply, consumer demand, and import dynamics. According to automotive analyst Sergey Tselikov, a total of 1.33 million new cars were registered over the year, representing a 15.6 percent decrease compared to 2024.

Photo: freepik.com by standret, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Chinese cars in Russia

Overall Market Decline and Key Shifts

Despite the overall contraction, the year was marked by a dramatic redistribution of market shares. The most significant downturn occurred in the segment of cars assembled in China. Sales of China-built vehicles fell by 38 percent year-on-year, dropping to 489,000 units.

This sharp decline contrasted strongly with the performance of domestically produced cars, which continued to gain traction among Russian consumers.

Domestic Production Takes the Lead

Sales of vehicles manufactured in Russia reached 701,700 units in 2025, an increase of 8 percent compared to the previous year. For the first time, domestically produced cars accounted for a majority share of the market, reaching 52.9 percent.

According to Sergey Tselikov, this milestone reflects a fundamental rebalancing of the Russian auto market, driven by increased localization and reduced dependence on imported vehicles.

One of the main results of 2025 was a decisive redistribution of market shares in favor of localized production against the backdrop of collapsing imports from China.

Collapse of Chinese Imports

The steep fall in sales of Chinese-assembled vehicles marked a turning point after several years of rapid expansion. Analysts attribute this shift to a combination of pricing pressures, logistical challenges, and changing consumer preferences, as buyers increasingly favor locally assembled models with more predictable servicing and parts availability.

Early Signals for 2026

Earlier, Sergey Tselikov also summarized vehicle sales results for the first two weeks of 2026, noting sharply contrasting dynamics within the market. While some segments showed tentative signs of stabilization, others continued to experience volatility, suggesting that the restructuring of the Russian auto industry is still ongoing.

Overall, the results of 2025 indicate that although the Russian car market is shrinking in absolute terms, domestic manufacturing has emerged as the clear beneficiary of the new market reality.