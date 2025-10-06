Lada Iskra with Manual Transmission Revives the True Joy of Driving

The new Lada Iskra with a manual gearbox proves that the stick shift is not a relic of the past but a way to restore genuine control and excitement behind the wheel. Compact, simple, and unexpectedly spirited, the sedan is designed for young drivers who value dynamics, precision, and low running costs.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Северский, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Lada Iskra

“The manual gearbox on the Lada Iskra is not an outdated choice but a conscious decision,” emphasized AvtoVAZ.

Exterior: Elegance Without Excess

Compared to the SW Cross wagon, the sedan looks more restrained and minimalist. It’s slightly shorter but keeps the balanced proportions of an urban vehicle. The body lines are neat, the hood compact, and the silhouette well-proportioned. Without flashy details, the Iskra appears confident and stylish.

AvtoVAZ aimed for versatility in the sedan’s design. In vivid colors like Tabasco red or deep blue, it looks modern without being ostentatious. The wagon feels more emotional, but the four-door version achieves harmony and composure.

Interior: Simplicity with Taste

The cabin mirrors the SW version’s layout: the same seats, steering wheel, and 8-inch multimedia screen. The difference lies in the details — bronze accents are replaced with calm gray and marble-textured inserts. Materials feel firm yet visually tidy.

Ergonomics take center stage. The driver’s position is well-thought-out, and the rear row offers surprising comfort. Even taller passengers enjoy ample headroom and leg space. The seats are basic and lack side bolsters but remain comfortable on long trips.

Everyday Practicality

The cup holders — for once — actually hold cups securely. However, the infotainment system stubbornly refuses to recognize iPhones via cable. Bluetooth works reliably, and a traditional USB port allows playback from flash drives — a nostalgic nod to the early 2000s.

Six-Speed Manual: Pure Driving Pleasure

The highlight of the Iskra is its new six-speed manual transmission. The short-throw gear lever shifts smoothly and precisely — a major leap from older VAZ models. The gears engage crisply, and the clutch provides clear feedback.

Gear changes come often: at 20–30 km/h, it’s already time to shift up, otherwise the engine begins to “sing.” The logic makes sense — short gears keep acceleration lively and add a hint of sportiness. Interestingly, the lever in neutral sits slightly to the left, as if in first gear, though one quickly gets used to it.

“The Iskra with the six-speed manual is one of the most driver-focused cars in its class,” noted Autonews.

The sixth gear serves mainly for fuel efficiency. On highways, the difference between fifth and sixth is minimal, but engine revs drop, and the cabin becomes noticeably quieter.

Handling and Road Feel

On the road, the Iskra feels confident. The suspension absorbs bumps well, and the steering offers natural resistance. The sedan remains stable in corners, maintaining its line even during quick maneuvers. The engine isn’t sporty, but it’s perfectly suited for city driving.

The gearing matches urban traffic — the car can start from second gear and move smoothly in dense flow. At higher speeds, the Iskra remains predictable and composed, a notable achievement for a mass-market model.

Performance Comparison