Xiaomi SU7 Electric Car Starts Itself and Drives Off Without Driver

An unusual incident occurred when a Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle unexpectedly started and drove off while parked outside its owner’s home. No one was inside the car at the time. Fortunately, the owner managed to catch up with the vehicle and stop it safely.

Possible causes: app or parking assist?

The owner immediately contacted Xiaomi support, who suggested that the car might have been accidentally activated via the mobile app’s auto-start feature. The owner dismissed this explanation and submitted video evidence showing that he did not have his phone in hand when the vehicle began moving.

Parking assist under scrutiny

Another theory is that the owner’s iPhone triggered the car’s parking assist function, which allows the vehicle to enter and exit parking spaces automatically. However, the unusual aspect of the incident is that the car moved while the driver’s seat was empty, raising concerns about safety and software reliability.

Owner’s reaction and safety concerns

While no injuries or damages were reported, the incident has sparked discussion among EV owners about the potential risks of automatic vehicle features and the need for safeguards to prevent self-driving movements without a driver present.