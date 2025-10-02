Seasonal Car Maintenance: How to Avoid Costly Repairs in Autumn and Winter

As temperatures begin to drop, many drivers face unexpected issues with their vehicles caused by inadequate preparation for the cold. Experts note that the most frequent problems in mid-season are connected to washer fluid systems, engine oil viscosity, and radiator maintenance — all of which can lead to expensive repairs if overlooked.

Frozen Washer Fluid Can Damage the Motor

One of the most common failures in early frost occurs when the washer fluid pump motor breaks down due to frozen liquid inside the system. During summer, many drivers fill their reservoirs with plain water or diluted solutions, which freeze as soon as cold weather arrives. This can damage hoses and the washer pump itself.

To avoid this, experts recommend replacing summer washer fluid with winter-grade liquid before the first frosts. If freezing has already occurred, the safest way to resolve the issue is by warming the vehicle in a heated indoor space such as a parking garage.

Choosing the Right Engine Oil for Cold Weather

Another frequent mistake is using engine oil with the wrong viscosity during winter. While manufacturers provide guidelines, drivers often deviate from them depending on climate conditions. However, before winter it is crucial to switch to oil that remains fluid at low temperatures.

Using oil that is too thick in the cold prevents it from reaching optimal working temperature quickly, reducing lubrication efficiency and risking engine wear or damage. Thinner, winter-appropriate oils ensure reliable engine start-up and smoother operation in freezing weather.

Radiator Cleaning: An Overlooked Necessity

Seasonal radiator maintenance is also essential. Radiators accumulate significant amounts of dirt, dust, and debris during summer, clogging the cooling fins. This buildup disrupts heat exchange and cooling efficiency, raising the risk of engine overheating during autumn and winter drives.

Experts recommend cleaning radiators both at the end of summer and before the onset of winter to maintain optimal cooling performance. Neglecting this step may result in costly engine repairs caused by overheating and improper temperature regulation.

Preventative Care Saves Money

Preparing your car for seasonal changes is not just about convenience but also about preventing avoidable breakdowns. By replacing summer washer fluid, using the correct engine oil viscosity, and ensuring radiator cleanliness, drivers can safeguard their vehicles against common winter failures and extend the life of their engines.