Cars That Last Beyond 250,000 km: The Most Reliable Used Models

Cars

Some cars easily endure over 250,000 km without major repairs, proving that high mileage doesn’t always mean trouble. While many vehicles turn into expensive headaches after 150-200 thousand km, certain models stand out for their endurance and durability.

Toyota Camry XV40/XV50 — The Benchmark of Longevity

The Toyota Camry has long been a symbol of reliability. Generations XV40 and XV50 can easily survive 250,000 km and often go much further. The naturally aspirated 2.4 and 2.5 engines are legendary for their durability. Even oil consumption at high mileage doesn’t stop them. The Aisin 5- and 6-speed transmissions are exceptionally long-lived, provided oil changes are done every 60-80,000 km. The body resists rust well, and the interior holds up over decades.

Honda CR-V III/IV — Plain Looks, Exceptional Durability

The Honda CR-V produced between 2007 and 2016 has proven its ability to “swallow” kilometers. The K-series 2.0 and 2.4 naturally aspirated engines with chain drive work reliably for years. A simple 5-speed gearbox often outlives the car itself, and even the later CVTs cause minimal issues. The suspension is well adapted to rough roads, and the bodywork shows better resistance than many older Japanese cars.

Volvo XC70 and XC60 (up to 2016) — Scandinavian Strength

Volvo XC70 and XC60, built on the same platform, are true endurance champions. The best choices are the 3.2L naturally aspirated petrol and the D5 diesel. Both engines can cover 400-500,000 km without a major overhaul. The Aisin TF-80SC automatic is considered bulletproof. Suspension durability and corrosion resistance make them reliable even in harsh climates.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class W212 — Old-School Reliability

The Mercedes W212, produced until 2015, was the last E-Class engineered with durability as a priority. Its naturally aspirated and diesel engines, combined with robust 5G-Tronic and 7G-Tronic transmissions, ensure long service life. Many examples exceed 250,000 km without major investment. Interiors and bodywork also remain solid over time.

Mitsubishi L200 and Pajero Sport — Rugged Workhorses

The Mitsubishi L200 and Pajero Sport are frame-based SUVs built for heavy-duty tasks. The 2.5 DI-D diesel engine runs reliably even on poor fuel. A 5-speed Aisin automatic handles towing and off-road use without issue. The only weak point is frame corrosion, but with proper care, these vehicles last hundreds of thousands of kilometers.

Lexus RX 350 (up to 2015) — Premium Comfort Meets Reliability

The third-generation Lexus RX 350 blends Toyota’s reliability with premium comfort. Its 3.5 V6 engine (2GR-FE) is one of the most durable in the segment. The 6-speed Aisin transmission is virtually unbreakable. Suspension, steering, and body quality are excellent. Minor electrical quirks aside, this SUV often feels fresher at 250,000 km than many new crossovers.

Step-by-Step Tips for Buying a High-Mileage Car

  • Check service history: frequent oil and filter changes prolong life.
  • Inspect the body carefully: rust protection is crucial.
  • Listen to the gearbox and suspension during a test drive.
  • Use original or trusted spare parts for maintenance.
  • Invest in quality tires to reduce suspension wear.

Common Mistakes and Alternatives

Mistake: Rarely changing transmission fluid.
Consequence: Overheating and costly repairs.
Alternative: Replace fluid every 60-80,000 km with original oil.

Mistake: Ignoring rust on the frame or body.
Consequence: Structural damage.
Alternative: Regular anti-rust treatment and protective coatings.

Pros and Cons of High-Mileage Legends

Pros Cons
Durable engines and transmissions Higher fuel consumption in naturally aspirated engines
Affordable Japanese spare parts Costlier repairs for European cars
Rust-resistant bodies and sturdy suspensions Possible oil consumption at high mileage
Strong resale value Comfort levels lower than modern cars

FAQ

Q: How to choose a car with 250,000 km mileage?
A: Check service records, body condition, and gearbox health. Family-owned cars are usually safer than ex-fleet vehicles.

Q: What are the maintenance costs?
A: Japanese models are cheaper to maintain, while European cars cost more but last longer.

Q: Is a used Lexus better than a new budget sedan?
A: If comfort and reliability matter, go for the Lexus. If warranty and low fuel costs are priorities, a new sedan may be better.

Myths and Truth

Myth: Cars are worthless after 200,000 km.
Truth: Many models last double that with proper care.

Myth: All European cars break down more often than Japanese.
Truth: Volvo and Mercedes models prove otherwise.

Myth: CVTs always fail after 100,000 km.
Truth: With smooth driving, they can last up to 250,000 km.

Interesting Facts

  • The Toyota Camry XV40 remains popular with taxi drivers due to engine endurance.
  • In Sweden, the Volvo XC70 earned the nickname "Iron Horse" for its resilience.
  • The Lexus RX frequently ranks among the top 10 longest-lasting cars in the US.

