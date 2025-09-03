World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Why Russians Prefer Old Foreign Cars Over New Ladas

In today’s Russian reality, choosing a car with a budget of 150,000–350,000 rubles ($1,650–$3,850) often comes down to either buying a brand-new Lada or an older foreign car. Surprisingly, many drivers prefer the latter: even cars more than 25 years old often continue to run reliably, and mileage in the hundreds of thousands of kilometers does not necessarily spell the end.

Opel Astra J
Photo: Wikipedia by P.A.J., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Opel Astra J

Why Old Foreign Cars Remain Popular

The secret lies in their simple construction and high repairability. Modern cars, loaded with electronics, are more complex and expensive to maintain, while many engines are designed for a shorter service life. By contrast, older models often feature stronger bodies, air conditioning, automatic transmissions, and better sound insulation and comfort compared to budget Russian-made vehicles.

8 Popular Models

Opel Astra G (1998–2009)

Available in several body styles, from cabriolet to station wagon. The body is well protected against rust, and trims usually include air conditioning and power steering. After 250,000 kilometers, oil consumption may rise, but the issue is fixable.

Volkswagen Passat B5 (1996–2001)

A true classic that still looks respectable today. Reliable engines, a wide choice of trims, and automatic versions available. Spare parts can be expensive, but scrapyards offer many affordable options.

Honda Civic VI (1995–2002)

A dynamic and affordable car to maintain, popular with young drivers thanks to its tuning potential and relatively low price.

Toyota Avensis (1997–2000)

A simple and reliable sedan with a classic feature set including air conditioning. Known for durability and ease of repair.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W124 1992–1997, W210 1995–1999)

Well-preserved examples sell for more, but within the 150–350k budget you can find mid-condition cars. Spare parts are affordable, though bodies are prone to corrosion.

Volkswagen Golf IV (1997–2006)

A reliable, easy-to-own car. The body is prone to rust, but the mechanics are long-lasting. Known for tuning options and low running costs.

Opel Vectra (1995–2002)

Recognized for its stylish design and high-quality interior. The 1.8-liter engine delivers good dynamics. Maintenance costs are higher than the Civic or Golf, but comfort levels are superior.

Mazda 626 (1997–2002)

Plain on the outside but comfortable and extremely reliable. Spare parts are often cheaper than for domestic cars, ensuring steady demand.

A Balanced Choice

For Russian buyers with a modest budget, old foreign cars often provide the best compromise between price, comfort, and reliability. While they may not shine with modern electronics or styling, their durability and ease of repair keep them popular on Russian roads.

