Expert Tips for Maintaining Your Car Battery in Winter and Summer

With proper care and maintenance, a car battery can last up to 8–10 years instead of failing after just a few winters.

Monitor Charging Levels

Modern car batteries are highly durable if the correct voltage is maintained. The ideal level at the terminals should be around 12.65 V. Overcharging at 14–15 V can cause electrolyte boiling, plate damage, and even destroy a new battery in just a few months.

Match Capacity to Engine Size

The battery capacity must correspond to the engine volume. For small engines, a 55–60 Ah battery is usually sufficient. Using an overly powerful battery may lead to chronic undercharging and damage to internal elements.

Apply Regular Loads

When a car sits idle for long periods, the battery gradually loses capacity. To keep it in good shape, discharge it once a month using a low-voltage 12 V lamp with a power of around 1 A, then recharge it fully. Many modern chargers include “training” modes with charge-discharge cycles to reduce sulfation and prolong lifespan.

Store Properly in Winter

In extreme cold, it’s best to remove the battery and store it indoors at a positive temperature. Prolonged exposure to frost accelerates self-discharge and capacity loss. Always store the battery in a dry, ventilated place and clean its casing with a mild soda solution to prevent current leakage.

Avoid Excessive Loads

The battery is designed mainly to start the engine and handle short-term loads. Running compressors, heaters, or fans when the engine is off puts unnecessary strain on the battery and drastically reduces its service life.

Check Battery Condition

Most modern batteries feature an electrolyte density indicator showing charge level. Consistently low readings may point to issues with the car’s charging system or signal that the battery requires servicing.