Russia Names Most Popular Used Pickup Truck

In July 2025, Russians purchased 3,125 used pickup trucks, according to data from Avtostat. Compared with the same month last year, this marks a 10.3 percent increase in sales, highlighting steady demand in the secondary market.

Toyota Leads the Used Pickup Segment

Japanese brand Toyota secured the top position with 727 vehicles sold, accounting for 23 percent of the total market. Another Japanese automaker, Mitsubishi, followed with 594 sales, representing over 19 percent of the market. Russia’s own UAZ claimed third place with 384 vehicles sold.

Toyota Hilux Remains the Bestseller

Among individual models, the Toyota Hilux remained the most popular used pickup in Russia. The model continues to dominate the market as a reliable and trusted choice for buyers.

Market Trends: Growth in Used, Decline in New

From January to July 2025, the used pickup market grew by 1.4 percent, with more than 19,000 vehicles purchased across Russia. Meanwhile, sales of new pickups have sharply declined. In July, new pickup sales dropped by 31 percent year-on-year, totaling just 1,811 units.

