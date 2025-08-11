World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
BMW, Tesla, Mercedes-Benz: Ranking the Safest Vehicles of the Year

Top 5 Safest Cars in 2025: From BMW to Tesla’s Cutting-Edge Safety
Cars

Modern vehicles are becoming smarter, more powerful, and comfortable. Yet, safety remains the foremost criterion. This encompasses not just airbags and sturdy bodywork, but an entire system designed to ensure drivers and passengers arrive safely without incidents.

Parking lot
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Parking lot

Today, most automakers focus on equipping their cars with the maximum number of assistance and protection systems. These include adaptive cruise control, electronic stability, lane-keeping functions, and intelligent braking systems. Leading brands also conduct regular crash tests to evaluate the effectiveness of these systems during collisions. Such tests not only verify real-world occupant protection but also guide design improvements.

Leaders of the Safety Rankings

Topping the list are the BMW 3 Series models. These cars have long earned a reputation for reliability, excellent balance, and comprehensive driver and passenger protection features.

The second spot goes to the Tesla Model 3 — an electric car known for its innovative safety approach, consistently earning top marks in independent testing.

Third place belongs to another BMW — the sporty Z4 roadster, which despite its category, demonstrates excellent collision protection.

Following are two Mercedes-Benz models: the A-Class and CLA-Class. These vehicles are ideal for urban environments, offering a blend of design, technology, and safety that delights owners.

What Makes Them Stand Out

These models share not only a recognizable badge but also a rich suite of safety systems. Among these are parking assistants (PAS), ABS, lane-keeping assistance, and numerous other features that can prove decisive in critical moments.

Top 5 Safest Cars in 2025: From BMW to Tesla's Cutting-Edge Safety
Top 5 Safest Cars in 2025: From BMW to Tesla’s Cutting-Edge Safety
Top 5 Safest Cars in 2025: From BMW to Tesla’s Cutting-Edge Safety
