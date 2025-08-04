Li Auto i8 Crash Test Video Goes Viral — Truck Flies, Internet Explodes

Footage of a dramatic crash test involving the new Li Auto i8 electric vehicle and a heavy-duty Dongfeng Liuzhou Motors truck has gone viral across Chinese social media, igniting fierce debate and allegations of fakery. The video shows the two vehicles colliding head-on at 100 km/h, with the 8-ton truck lifting completely off the ground and suffering major cabin deformation—while the EV appears to remain surprisingly intact.

According to Li Auto, the 2.6-ton i8 withstood the impact with minimal structural damage. The company claimed that the front, middle, and rear body pillars remained unscathed, all nine airbags deployed correctly, there were no battery leaks or fires, and the doors automatically unlocked, with door handles extending as designed.

“The crash test was conducted properly, and there is absolutely no fabrication,” Li Auto stated after removing the Dongfeng logo from the truck's steering wheel in the footage.

Public Skepticism Grows

Despite the company’s claims, many Chinese users expressed deep skepticism. Social media platforms flooded with comments questioning the plausibility of an electric SUV keeping its ground while an 8-ton truck is launched skyward—even at 100 km/h. The realism of the footage has been challenged, with many suggesting the video was digitally manipulated or staged for marketing purposes.

A representative from Dongfeng further fueled the controversy by calling the video “misleading” and urging people to use their judgment: “Smart individuals will recognize deception when they see it.”

The incident has sparked a broader conversation in China about automotive transparency, crash testing standards, and the ethics of viral marketing in the EV industry.