Lane-Change Safety: What Drivers Consistently Get Wrong

Cars

The main reason drivers fail to change lanes safely is a combination of inattention and improper mirror adjustment. So says auto expert Dmitry Slavnov in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by rorozoa, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
“Lane changing is one of the most accident-prone maneuvers on the road,” Slavnov explained. “The key mistake drivers make is failing to ensure the safety of the maneuver.”

“They don’t check their mirrors, or perhaps their mirrors are set incorrectly,” said the expert.

According to Slavnov, before making any maneuver, a driver must confirm that it poses no risk to other road users.

“You have to look in the mirrors first, make sure you're not putting anyone in danger, and only then change lanes,” he added.

He emphasized that lane changing remains one of the most hazardous actions due to a common oversight—drivers often forget to yield to vehicles traveling straight.

“We must yield to everyone going straight, and only then make the lane change,” Slavnov concluded.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.