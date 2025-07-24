World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Why Ignoring Dashboard Warnings Could Cost You Your Life

Critical Car Issues You Should Never Ignore: Expert Warns of Deadly Consequences
Cars

Car owners often ignore dashboard signals, delay repairs, or forget critical checks before driving. But some malfunctions can lead to severe consequences — including fatal accidents. In an interview with Izvestia, Yuri Mikheykin, head of the Fit Service auto repair network, shares what drivers should pay attention to in order to avoid tragedy.

Dashboard
Photo: Freepik by Designed by Freepik is licensed under Рublic domain
Dashboard

Brake System: Your Primary Safety Line

Brake issues are among the most dangerous car faults. If left unchecked, they can lead to disaster. "An increased free play of the brake pedal" is a warning sign that should never be overlooked. If the pedal sinks or requires excessive force, it’s time for diagnostics. Other red flags include strange noises like squealing or grinding during braking, or vibration in the steering wheel or pedal — signs of warped brake discs. If your car pulls to one side, a seized caliper may be to blame.

"A drop in brake fluid level is a serious warning. It may signal a leak, which could lead to complete brake failure. This must not be ignored," warns Mikheykin.

The smell of burning after braking may indicate overheating — another danger sign that suggests your brake system needs immediate attention.

Steering System Problems

Steering failures are equally dangerous. A broken steering rack or electric power steering (EPS) system can make the vehicle nearly uncontrollable. If the wheel feels stiff, develops play, or makes squeaks and clunks while turning, this could point to issues with the rack or tie rods. At high speeds, even small steering errors can cause serious accidents.

"Ignoring these symptoms is extremely dangerous. In an emergency, you won’t be able to avoid obstacles," adds Mikheykin.

Lights: Don’t Save on Visibility

Burned-out headlights or taillights can render your vehicle invisible to other drivers at night. A few simple checks — of low and high beams, fog lights, brake lights, and turn signals — can prevent collisions.

"A non-functioning brake light or dead turn signal is a major safety hazard on the road," the expert emphasizes.

Replacing bulbs is a quick, inexpensive task — and critical for staying visible and safe.

Suspension: Risky Maneuvers

A faulty suspension system can seriously impair vehicle handling, especially at high speeds or during sudden maneuvers. Warning signs include knocking noises over bumps, body roll, or a car that feels "floaty" and unresponsive. Uneven tire wear or a sagging side also signal suspension trouble.

Water in the Washer Tank: A False Economy

Small oversights can be costly — like using plain water instead of washer fluid. This can cause mineral buildup, damaging pumps and leading to expensive repairs down the line.

How to Stay Safe

If you notice any of these symptoms, don’t postpone a car check-up. Routine maintenance and attentiveness can prevent critical breakdowns and greatly improve road safety.

