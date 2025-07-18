Russia Unveils Atom EV with 65% Localization, Eyes Independence

From Test Track to Assembly Line
The first prototype tests of the Atom were held in late spring at a specialized automotive proving ground. The results were so successful that engineers gave the green light to begin full-scale industrial production. According to developers, the vehicle is now fully ready for mass manufacturing.
Assembly will take place at the Moskvich plant in Moscow, continuing a broader national strategy focused on step-by-step localization. This approach not only facilitates the launch of new models but also reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, thereby strengthening the country’s industrial sovereignty.
Localization Meets Global Standards
The Atom will reportedly feature 65% localization — an impressive achievement even by international benchmarks. Many foreign EV manufacturers cannot claim such a high level of domestic production for new models.
Key components to be manufactured in Russia include:
- Body panels
- Onboard electronics
- Portions of the battery systems
This means most of the Atom will be built by Russian enterprises, supporting the local market and reducing dependence on global supply chains.
The Atom as a Symbol of Sovereignty
Importantly, the Atom was conceived from the outset as a genuinely Russian innovation — not a replica of Western models, but an independent creation with its own technical and design identity. This philosophy aligns closely with the national strategy of technological sovereignty, which has become a cornerstone of Russia’s modern industrial policy.
The Atom may not only become Russia’s flagship EV but also a symbol of its intent to shape its own path in high-tech manufacturing.