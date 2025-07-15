Clean Car Upholstery Like a Pro Using Baking Soda and Citric Acid

How to Deep-Clean Fabric Upholstery in Your Car Using Three Household Ingredients

Fabric surfaces are notoriously tricky—they absorb everything: coffee, grease, dust, sweat, and even spilled water. Even when the stain seems gone, the odor often lingers. Store-bought cleaners tend to mask the issue rather than solve it. Worse, they often leave behind sticky residue and streaks unless used with a dedicated wet vacuum.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain Car interior cleaning

Fortunately, there’s a powerful and affordable homemade solution that uses just three simple ingredients: baking soda, citric acid, and dishwashing gel. Add some water, and you’ve got yourself an effective upholstery cleaner that rivals professional services.

How to Make the Cleaning Solution at Home

Start by taking two 0.5-liter plastic bottles. In the first one, pour warm water and dissolve 5 teaspoons of baking soda. Seal the bottle, shake it well, and attach a spray nozzle. Generously spray the stained area of your car seat with this solution. Let it sit for a few minutes—the baking soda will begin to loosen the dirt and odors.

Next, prepare the second bottle. Dissolve 5 teaspoons of citric acid in water and add 50 ml of dishwashing gel. Mix thoroughly. Spray this new solution onto the same area. You’ll see immediate foaming—this is the chemical reaction working to break down contaminants and eliminate smells.

After a couple of minutes, blot the fabric with a clean, dry cloth to absorb the foam and lifted dirt. For stubborn stains, repeat the process.

Where Else You Can Use This Method

This cleaning trick works wonders beyond just car seats. You can apply it to:

fabric-covered door panels

car ceilings

heavy fabric floor mats

the cargo area

Just be cautious not to over-saturate surfaces to avoid soaking the foam base beneath the upholstery.