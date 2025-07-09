World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Overconfidence on the Road: The Mistakes Experienced Drivers Often Make

The Hidden Dangers of Overconfidence Behind the Wheel
Sometimes you see a driver who seems completely at ease behind the wheel—calm, practiced, in full control. It looks like nothing could go wrong. But too much confidence is often the silent trigger for unexpected, and sometimes serious, mistakes. Even decades of experience can’t fully protect against overestimating your abilities.

Photo: Freepik by Drazen Zigic
To avoid the most common missteps, it’s worth remembering that many risky behaviors aren’t made by rookies—but by drivers who are a little too sure of themselves.

Driving While Tired

Some people convince themselves they can get home or run errands safely even after a sleepless night. They think that muscle memory and road familiarity will compensate for fatigue.

But in reality, reaction times slow down, attention becomes scattered, and the risk of an accident increases sharply. This is especially dangerous in heavy traffic, fog, or at night. If your eyes are starting to close—reschedule or take a taxi. A few hours of rest are worth far more than the cost of a collision.

Accelerating the Second the Light Turns Green

It may seem logical to hit the gas as soon as the light turns green—after all, it’s the "go" signal. But intersections are high-risk zones. Drivers finishing their turns, pedestrians dashing across, or cars trying to beat a yellow light may still be in your path.

Instead, pause for just a moment. Check your mirrors and quickly glance side to side. This tiny delay can make all the difference—especially in icy weather, during rush hour, or at unfamiliar junctions.

Slow Driving in the Fast Lane

On highways, the left lane is meant for faster vehicles and overtaking. Yet it’s not uncommon to see a car crawling along, slowing everyone else down.

This forces other drivers to change lanes unnecessarily and creates traffic waves. If you're not actively overtaking, move to the right. It’s safer for everyone—and it’s the law in many countries.

Confidence Is Good—But Not at the Expense of Caution

Driving experience is an asset. But it should never be a reason to ignore the basics of road safety. Driving isn't a sport or a test of endurance—it's a daily responsibility that demands focus, patience, and respect for others.

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

