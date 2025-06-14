One simple trick at the pump — and your tank takes 10 more liters

Did you know your car could be missing out on up to 10 liters of fuel every time you stop at the gas station? And it might all come down to the way your car is parked during refueling.
Most drivers focus on gas prices, but forget that physics — especially the car's level — can make a big difference in how much fuel actually fits into the tank.
According to this article published by Car and Motor, refueling while your car is tilted sideways can trigger an early stop of the fuel pump — making you think the tank is full when it’s not.
|Mistake
|Effect
|Fix
|Car parked on uneven ground
|Pump shuts off early
|Park on flat surface
|Filling too quickly
|Foam triggers early shutoff
|Wait before topping off
|Pump side opposite fuel tank
|Fuel doesn't settle properly
|Use side closer to tank inlet
Tests by experienced drivers show up to 10 extra liters fit when the vehicle is perfectly level. It’s a trick that costs nothing, risks nothing — and may save real money in the long run.
A simple positioning change at the gas station can make your fuel tank hold much more than you think.