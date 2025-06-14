One simple trick at the pump — and your tank takes 10 more liters

Refueling trick could add 10 extra liters to your gas tank

Did you know your car could be missing out on up to 10 liters of fuel every time you stop at the gas station? And it might all come down to the way your car is parked during refueling.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain Пистолет на заправке

Most drivers focus on gas prices, but forget that physics — especially the car's level — can make a big difference in how much fuel actually fits into the tank.

According to this article published by Car and Motor, refueling while your car is tilted sideways can trigger an early stop of the fuel pump — making you think the tank is full when it’s not.

Common mistake and how to avoid it

Mistake Effect Fix Car parked on uneven ground Pump shuts off early Park on flat surface Filling too quickly Foam triggers early shutoff Wait before topping off Pump side opposite fuel tank Fuel doesn't settle properly Use side closer to tank inlet

Fueling myths and facts

Myth: When the pump clicks, the tank is full

Fact: Tank tilt can trick the float and stop flow prematurely.

When the pump clicks, the tank is full Tank tilt can trick the float and stop flow prematurely. Myth: Parking angle doesn't matter

Fact: Incline affects fuel distribution and pump cut-off behavior.

Frequently asked questions

Can this damage my car?

Not if you let the pump cut off naturally and avoid overfilling.

Not if you let the pump cut off naturally and avoid overfilling. Does it work on all vehicles?

Yes, especially cars with fuel tanks mounted laterally.

One last fact

Tests by experienced drivers show up to 10 extra liters fit when the vehicle is perfectly level. It’s a trick that costs nothing, risks nothing — and may save real money in the long run.