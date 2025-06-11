Spilled oil on your garage floor? Here’s how to clean it up the right way

Engine oil on a garage floor or driveway isn’t just an ugly stain — it’s a potential environmental hazard and a nightmare to remove if handled the wrong way.
Many people try to wash it away with water, but this often makes things worse, spreading the oil and pushing it into drains or soil.
According to this guide from Jalopnik, the best method is to absorb the oil first, then scrub — and several household items can do the job effectively.
|Product
|How it works
|Best use case
|Baking soda
|Absorbs oil and neutralizes odor
|Fresh, light spills
|Dish soap + brush
|Breaks down oil with agitation
|Moderate stains
|Kitty litter
|Pulls oil from surface
|Large, fresh puddles
|Industrial degreaser
|Loosens set-in oil
|Old or deep stains
With the right steps and materials, you can remove oil stains and protect both your driveway and the environment.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A couple in Spain built a full house from recycled glass bottles in two years. Sustainable, creative, and beautiful.