Spilled oil on your garage floor? Here's how to clean it up the right way

Garage oil spill? These common materials can remove stains and protect your driveway
Engine oil on a garage floor or driveway isn’t just an ugly stain — it’s a potential environmental hazard and a nightmare to remove if handled the wrong way.

Many people try to wash it away with water, but this often makes things worse, spreading the oil and pushing it into drains or soil.

According to this guide from Jalopnik, the best method is to absorb the oil first, then scrub — and several household items can do the job effectively.

Best tools to clean oil from concrete

Product How it works Best use case
Baking soda Absorbs oil and neutralizes odor Fresh, light spills
Dish soap + brush Breaks down oil with agitation Moderate stains
Kitty litter Pulls oil from surface Large, fresh puddles
Industrial degreaser Loosens set-in oil Old or deep stains

Myths vs. facts

  • Myth: Water alone is enough
    Fact: It spreads oil and pollutes runoff.
  • Myth: DIY cleaners don’t work
    Fact: For fresh stains, they’re surprisingly effective.

FAQ

  • Can I use a pressure washer right away?
    Not until you absorb excess oil — or it will just spread.
  • Is it legally required to clean up oil?
    Yes, in many places oil spills are environmental violations.

Quick tips

  • Act fast — fresh stains are easier to clean.
  • Absorb before scrubbing or rinsing.
  • Wear gloves and never wash oil into a storm drain.

With the right steps and materials, you can remove oil stains and protect both your driveway and the environment.

