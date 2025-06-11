Massachusetts law: turn on headlights when using wipers — even in daylight

Many drivers think headlights are only for nighttime. But in Massachusetts, the law says otherwise — and breaking it could cost you.
According to state law, you must turn on your vehicle’s headlights whenever your windshield wipers are in use due to rain, snow, fog, or poor visibility. The goal: better safety for everyone on the road.
As this article from Union Rayo explains, failure to comply can result in fines and even affect your auto insurance rating.
|Road condition
|Headlights required?
|Why
|Rain or snow
|Yes
|Improves visibility and awareness
|Fog or hail
|Yes
|Helps other drivers see you
|Wipers in use (even during the day)
|Yes
|Signals poor weather conditions
|Clear daylight
|No
|No legal obligation
This law isn’t just about compliance — it’s about being seen. Turning your lights on could save a life — maybe even yours.
