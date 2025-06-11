World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Massachusetts law: turn on headlights when using wipers — even in daylight

Driving in rain or snow? You must turn on your headlights, says state law
Many drivers think headlights are only for nighttime. But in Massachusetts, the law says otherwise — and breaking it could cost you.

Автомобиль на закате
Photo: Designed by Freepik by wirestock, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Автомобиль на закате

According to state law, you must turn on your vehicle’s headlights whenever your windshield wipers are in use due to rain, snow, fog, or poor visibility. The goal: better safety for everyone on the road.

As this article from Union Rayo explains, failure to comply can result in fines and even affect your auto insurance rating.

When are headlights required?

Road condition Headlights required? Why
Rain or snow Yes Improves visibility and awareness
Fog or hail Yes Helps other drivers see you
Wipers in use (even during the day) Yes Signals poor weather conditions
Clear daylight No No legal obligation

Myths vs. facts

  • Myth: Headlights are only for night driving
    Fact: Poor weather needs lighting too — even at noon.
  • Myth: It's just a suggestion, not a law
    Fact: In Massachusetts, it's legally enforced with penalties.

FAQ

  • Is this a year-round rule?
    Yes. Whenever your wipers are used due to weather, headlights must be on.
  • Can I use parking lights only?
    No. The law requires low-beam headlights.

Other U.S. states with similar rules

  • New York
  • California
  • Florida
  • Pennsylvania

This law isn’t just about compliance — it’s about being seen. Turning your lights on could save a life — maybe even yours.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
