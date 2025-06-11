Massachusetts law: turn on headlights when using wipers — even in daylight

Driving in rain or snow? You must turn on your headlights, says state law

Many drivers think headlights are only for nighttime. But in Massachusetts, the law says otherwise — and breaking it could cost you.

According to state law, you must turn on your vehicle’s headlights whenever your windshield wipers are in use due to rain, snow, fog, or poor visibility. The goal: better safety for everyone on the road.

When are headlights required?

Road condition Headlights required? Why Rain or snow Yes Improves visibility and awareness Fog or hail Yes Helps other drivers see you Wipers in use (even during the day) Yes Signals poor weather conditions Clear daylight No No legal obligation

Myths vs. facts

Myth: Headlights are only for night driving

Fact: Poor weather needs lighting too — even at noon.

Myth: It's just a suggestion, not a law

Fact: In Massachusetts, it's legally enforced with penalties.

FAQ

Is this a year-round rule?

Yes. Whenever your wipers are used due to weather, headlights must be on.

Can I use parking lights only?

No. The law requires low-beam headlights.

Other U.S. states with similar rules

New York

California

Florida

Pennsylvania

This law isn’t just about compliance — it’s about being seen. Turning your lights on could save a life — maybe even yours.