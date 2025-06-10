The "mirror condom" is trending in Milan — and drivers say it really works

Drivers are using silicone covers to protect side mirrors from rain and glare

In Milan, a small car accessory is becoming unexpectedly popular — silicone mirror covers nicknamed the “mirror condom.” While the name may raise eyebrows, the function is clear: keeping your side mirrors free from rain, dirt, and blinding headlights.

Photo: Пресс-служба Евразийского содружества специалистов туриндустрии by Ольга Демина Трасса М12, Россия

This budget-friendly solution improves visibility and safety, especially during storms or foggy nights, and takes just seconds to install.

According to this report from Motorzoom.it, the accessory is quickly gaining popularity among urban drivers across Italy.

Road problems and how the cover helps

Situation Issue How the cover helps Heavy rain Mirror visibility drops Water repelled by silicone Bright headlights Rear-view glare Matte texture softens light Road splash Dirt blocks the view Cover shields the surface Cold mornings Mirror frosts up Prevents direct freezing

Myths and facts

Myth: It’s just cosmetic

Fact: Drivers report noticeable visibility improvement.

It’s just cosmetic Drivers report noticeable visibility improvement. Myth: It blows off at high speed

Fact: Silicone grip holds it in place.

FAQ

Will it fit my car?

Yes, most covers are universal and stretchable.

Yes, most covers are universal and stretchable. Do I need to remove it for washing?

Not for light washing — it's weather-resistant.

Creative bonus uses

Protect motorcycle or e-bike mirrors

Cover for backup camera in muddy areas

Temporary barrier against urban vandalism

It may look simple, but this small silicone cover is making a big difference for drivers who value safety and clear visibility on the road.