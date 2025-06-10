World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
The "mirror condom" is trending in Milan — and drivers say it really works

Drivers are using silicone covers to protect side mirrors from rain and glare
In Milan, a small car accessory is becoming unexpectedly popular — silicone mirror covers nicknamed the “mirror condom.” While the name may raise eyebrows, the function is clear: keeping your side mirrors free from rain, dirt, and blinding headlights.

Трасса М12, Россия
Photo: Пресс-служба Евразийского содружества специалистов туриндустрии by Ольга Демина
Трасса М12, Россия

This budget-friendly solution improves visibility and safety, especially during storms or foggy nights, and takes just seconds to install.

According to this report from Motorzoom.it, the accessory is quickly gaining popularity among urban drivers across Italy.

Road problems and how the cover helps

Situation Issue How the cover helps
Heavy rain Mirror visibility drops Water repelled by silicone
Bright headlights Rear-view glare Matte texture softens light
Road splash Dirt blocks the view Cover shields the surface
Cold mornings Mirror frosts up Prevents direct freezing

Myths and facts

  • Myth: It’s just cosmetic
    Fact: Drivers report noticeable visibility improvement.
  • Myth: It blows off at high speed
    Fact: Silicone grip holds it in place.

FAQ

  • Will it fit my car?
    Yes, most covers are universal and stretchable.
  • Do I need to remove it for washing?
    Not for light washing — it's weather-resistant.

Creative bonus uses

  • Protect motorcycle or e-bike mirrors
  • Cover for backup camera in muddy areas
  • Temporary barrier against urban vandalism

It may look simple, but this small silicone cover is making a big difference for drivers who value safety and clear visibility on the road.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
