The "mirror condom" is trending in Milan — and drivers say it really works

In Milan, a small car accessory is becoming unexpectedly popular — silicone mirror covers nicknamed the “mirror condom.” While the name may raise eyebrows, the function is clear: keeping your side mirrors free from rain, dirt, and blinding headlights.
This budget-friendly solution improves visibility and safety, especially during storms or foggy nights, and takes just seconds to install.
According to this report from Motorzoom.it, the accessory is quickly gaining popularity among urban drivers across Italy.
|Situation
|Issue
|How the cover helps
|Heavy rain
|Mirror visibility drops
|Water repelled by silicone
|Bright headlights
|Rear-view glare
|Matte texture softens light
|Road splash
|Dirt blocks the view
|Cover shields the surface
|Cold mornings
|Mirror frosts up
|Prevents direct freezing
It may look simple, but this small silicone cover is making a big difference for drivers who value safety and clear visibility on the road.
