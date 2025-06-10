Four European car brands named most reliable in global study

When it comes to automotive reliability, Japanese manufacturers have long been seen as the gold standard. But a new report from J.D. Power is reshuffling the deck: four European automakers now lead the list for overall quality and satisfaction.
The study analyzed owner-reported issues across a range of models, taking into account performance, durability, technology, and comfort during the early years of ownership.
According to recent results from the survey, Porsche, BMW, Mini, and Volkswagen ranked among the top performers, surpassing many well-known Asian and American brands in key categories.
|Brand
|Why it ranked high
|Key strength
|Porsche
|Mechanical reliability and luxury build
|Leader in sports car satisfaction
|BMW
|Driving experience with low defect rate
|Tech + comfort excellence
|Mini
|Efficient performance and design
|Reliable small car
|Volkswagen
|Balance of price, tech, and safety
|Strong contender in mass-market segment
Fun fact: Despite higher service costs, European brands maintain top rankings thanks to high satisfaction among long-term owners — especially those who stick to scheduled maintenance.
