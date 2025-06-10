Four European car brands named most reliable in global study

These European automakers topped the global quality rankings — here’s why

When it comes to automotive reliability, Japanese manufacturers have long been seen as the gold standard. But a new report from J.D. Power is reshuffling the deck: four European automakers now lead the list for overall quality and satisfaction.

The study analyzed owner-reported issues across a range of models, taking into account performance, durability, technology, and comfort during the early years of ownership.

According to recent results from the survey, Porsche, BMW, Mini, and Volkswagen ranked among the top performers, surpassing many well-known Asian and American brands in key categories.

The top European brands of 2024

Brand Why it ranked high Key strength Porsche Mechanical reliability and luxury build Leader in sports car satisfaction BMW Driving experience with low defect rate Tech + comfort excellence Mini Efficient performance and design Reliable small car Volkswagen Balance of price, tech, and safety Strong contender in mass-market segment

Myths and facts about European reliability

Myth: European cars are unreliable and expensive

Fact: Many scored higher than their Japanese and American rivals.

Fact: Mini had one of the lowest problem rates reported.

Frequently asked questions

Was the study limited to the U.S. market? No — many global versions of models were included.

Fun fact: Despite higher service costs, European brands maintain top rankings thanks to high satisfaction among long-term owners — especially those who stick to scheduled maintenance.