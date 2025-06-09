World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Does your engine jerk during acceleration? Here’s what to check first

Car hesitating when you press the gas? These are the most common causes
Cars

You step on the gas, expecting a smooth ride — but your engine jerks, stutters or hesitates. This common issue may seem minor, but it often points to underlying problems that should not be ignored.

Салон автомобиля
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jaguar MENA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Салон автомобиля

In most cases, it comes down to ignition, fuel flow, or sensor issues — many of which are easy to fix if caught early.

Jerky acceleration, especially in low gears or with a cold engine, is more than a nuisance. It affects performance, fuel economy, and even safety.

When dealing with engine hesitation during acceleration, a few basic checks can prevent costly repairs down the line.

Common causes of engine hesitation

Symptom Possible Cause Solution
Jerks during low-speed takeoff Spark plugs or ignition coils Replace plugs and test coils
Throttle lag or delay Dirty throttle body Clean throttle + reset electronics
Inconsistent power Clogged fuel filter Replace filter
Only with cold engine Oxygen sensor or temp sensor Run diagnostic scan

Myth or truth?

  • Myth: As long as it runs, it’s fine
    Truth: Jerking is your engine asking for help.
  • Myth: Modern engines fix themselves
    Truth: Without service, small issues become big ones.

FAQ — What drivers often ask

  • Can I keep driving like this?
    It’s risky. A worsening fault may leave you stranded.
  • Where should I start troubleshooting?
    Ignition system, throttle body, and basic sensors.
  • Is it expensive to fix?
    Not usually — early diagnostics save money.

Fun fact: In the US, engine hesitation is one of the top 10 avoidable repair issues — costing drivers over $400 annually, despite being preventable in most cases.

Angela Antonova
*
