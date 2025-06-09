An electric car with a gas engine? Why this new design actually makes sense

What if your electric car came with a gas engine? Sounds strange, but this is exactly how a new generation of vehicles works — and they’re not hybrids.
These are called “range extender” EVs. The idea is simple: a gasoline engine powers a generator that charges the battery. The wheels are moved only by the electric motor.
According to this report published by Pravda.ru, the new model uses a 1-liter engine, full electric drive, and doesn’t even need to be plugged in.
|Vehicle type
|Wheel drive
|Combustion engine use
|Gas car
|Engine-driven
|Drives wheels directly
|Hybrid (HEV)
|Electric + gas
|Drives wheels or recharges battery
|EV with generator
|Fully electric
|Engine only charges battery
This approach blends smooth electric driving with the convenience of gasoline range — ideal for drivers without reliable charging infrastructure nearby.
