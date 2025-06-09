An electric car with a gas engine? Why this new design actually makes sense

Confused by EVs with fuel tanks? Here's how range-extender cars work

What if your electric car came with a gas engine? Sounds strange, but this is exactly how a new generation of vehicles works — and they’re not hybrids.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Navigator84, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Автомобиль Geely

These are called “range extender” EVs. The idea is simple: a gasoline engine powers a generator that charges the battery. The wheels are moved only by the electric motor.

According to this report published by Pravda.ru, the new model uses a 1-liter engine, full electric drive, and doesn’t even need to be plugged in.

How does it compare to other vehicle types?

Vehicle type Wheel drive Combustion engine use Gas car Engine-driven Drives wheels directly Hybrid (HEV) Electric + gas Drives wheels or recharges battery EV with generator Fully electric Engine only charges battery

Common myths about generator-equipped EVs

Myth: “If it burns fuel, it’s not an EV.”

Truth: These cars are 100% electrically driven — the engine is only a generator.

Truth: Hybrids use the engine to drive wheels. These do not.

Examples of such vehicles

Nissan e-Power: always electric-driven, never plugs in.

always electric-driven, never plugs in. BMW i3 REx: optional gas engine extends range when battery is low.

optional gas engine extends range when battery is low. Mazda MX-30 R-EV: rotary engine acts only as generator.

This approach blends smooth electric driving with the convenience of gasoline range — ideal for drivers without reliable charging infrastructure nearby.