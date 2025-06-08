World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Most reliable used Chinese SUVs: what you need to know before buying

Discover the most reliable used Chinese SUVs for those looking for great value
Cars

The used car market has grown worldwide, with consumers increasingly interested in Chinese SUVs due to their great cost-effectiveness. Initially seen with skepticism, Chinese SUVs have gained the trust of drivers due to their increasing quality and affordable prices. In this article, we will explore the most reliable used Chinese SUVs and what you should consider before making a purchase.

Haval H9 автомобиль
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by TuRbO_J, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Haval H9 автомобиль

Chinese automakers have stood out in recent years with SUV models that offer good performance, modern equipment, and bold designs, at much lower prices than their traditional competitors. Many of these vehicles are purchased used, especially due to the higher depreciation rates of Chinese cars in the second-hand market.

According to this article published by Pravda.ru, reliable used Chinese SUVs offer excellent value for money, but it’s important to know which models stand out for their reliability and durability over time.

Most reliable used Chinese SUVs

Model Year Features Reliability
Chery Tiggo 5 2015-2018 2.0 engine, good urban performance Good reliability history and affordable maintenance
JAC T6 2016-2019 2.0 turbo engine, spacious and modern interior Good durability but some suspension issues
BYD Tang 2017-2020 Hybrid engine, high-tech features, great comfort Good reliability, especially in newer models

Myths about used Chinese SUVs

  • Myth: "Used Chinese SUVs have many mechanical problems."
    Fact: While some older models may have suspension issues, newer models are well-built and reliable.
  • Myth: "Chinese SUVs are always cheaper but less durable."
    Fact: Quality has improved significantly, and many models offer excellent durability and low maintenance costs.

Tips for buying used Chinese SUVs

  • Check the vehicle's maintenance history and ensure it has had regular servicing.
  • Consider newer models, which tend to have fewer manufacturing issues.
  • Research the dealership network and availability of spare parts in your area.

Buying a used Chinese SUV can be a great choice for those looking for a reliable and affordable vehicle. With the right information, you can make an informed decision and ensure your car will continue to perform well for many years.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Now reading
Which animals actually defeat lions in the wild
Animal
Which animals actually defeat lions in the wild
World’s First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier to Be Scrapped for over $500 Million
World
World’s First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier to Be Scrapped for over $500 Million
Russia-Ukraine 6,000 for 6,000 Body Exchange Falling Apart
World
Russia-Ukraine 6,000 for 6,000 Body Exchange Falling Apart
Popular
These animals can beat a lion — and most people don’t realize it

Lions may be called kings, but many animals can overpower them. Here's who wins and why.

Which animals actually defeat lions in the wild
Diesel cars are making a comeback — here’s why it’s happening
As everyone goes electric, more drivers quietly return to diesel
Looks like medicine, but gardeners use it to rescue dying plants
You train but don’t gain muscle? These common mistakes are holding you back
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
9000 years of secrets: ancient genetics challenges migration waves theory from Africa
Meet the new flying snake species: an incredible discovery for zoology
The Soviet cabbage roll you didn’t know had a standard — here’s the official GOST recipe
The Soviet cabbage roll you didn’t know had a standard — here’s the official GOST recipe
Last materials
Discover the most reliable used Chinese SUVs for those looking for great value
Discover how mulching helps improve soil health and boost garden productivity
Discover pork mince recipes: easy and tasty dishes for your everyday meals
Discover how running once a week can improve your physical and mental health
Smelt chocolate: the irresistible travel souvenir that's taking over the market
The impact of airborne toxins: how they affect health in the Western Hemisphere
Want to improve your posture? Try these three powerful exercises
Want to eliminate skin spots? Here’s how to treat pigmentation effectively
Learn how to make a delicious beetroot smoothie with fresh ingredients
How do penguins choose their mate for life? Find out the fascinating courtship rituals
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.