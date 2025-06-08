Most reliable used Chinese SUVs: what you need to know before buying

Discover the most reliable used Chinese SUVs for those looking for great value

The used car market has grown worldwide, with consumers increasingly interested in Chinese SUVs due to their great cost-effectiveness. Initially seen with skepticism, Chinese SUVs have gained the trust of drivers due to their increasing quality and affordable prices. In this article, we will explore the most reliable used Chinese SUVs and what you should consider before making a purchase.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by TuRbO_J, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Haval H9 автомобиль

Chinese automakers have stood out in recent years with SUV models that offer good performance, modern equipment, and bold designs, at much lower prices than their traditional competitors. Many of these vehicles are purchased used, especially due to the higher depreciation rates of Chinese cars in the second-hand market.

According to this article published by Pravda.ru, reliable used Chinese SUVs offer excellent value for money, but it’s important to know which models stand out for their reliability and durability over time.

Most reliable used Chinese SUVs

Model Year Features Reliability Chery Tiggo 5 2015-2018 2.0 engine, good urban performance Good reliability history and affordable maintenance JAC T6 2016-2019 2.0 turbo engine, spacious and modern interior Good durability but some suspension issues BYD Tang 2017-2020 Hybrid engine, high-tech features, great comfort Good reliability, especially in newer models

Myths about used Chinese SUVs

Myth: "Used Chinese SUVs have many mechanical problems."

Fact: While some older models may have suspension issues, newer models are well-built and reliable.

Myth: "Chinese SUVs are always cheaper but less durable."

Fact: Quality has improved significantly, and many models offer excellent durability and low maintenance costs.

Tips for buying used Chinese SUVs

Check the vehicle's maintenance history and ensure it has had regular servicing.

Consider newer models, which tend to have fewer manufacturing issues.

Research the dealership network and availability of spare parts in your area.

Buying a used Chinese SUV can be a great choice for those looking for a reliable and affordable vehicle. With the right information, you can make an informed decision and ensure your car will continue to perform well for many years.