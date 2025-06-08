Car reliability ranking: most reliable brands and how to choose

The most reliable car brands — see the reliability ranking

When choosing a car, many consumers wonder about the reliability of the brand. With so many models on the market, understanding which ones are the most durable can help you make a more informed decision.

Photo: Wikipedia by Overlaet, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Honda Insights

This car reliability ranking reveals which brands are the most reliable, highlighting their durability and resistance to failure.

Additionally, factors such as regular maintenance, part quality, and proper usage also influence the car's lifespan. Some cars may have higher durability, while others require more maintenance to maintain reliability.

Car reliability ranking

Car Brand Reliability Rating Average Lifespan Toyota 9/10 250,000 km Honda 8.5/10 230,000 km Ford 7/10 200,000 km BMW 6.5/10 180,000 km Mercedes-Benz 6/10 160,000 km

Myths about car reliability

Myth: All Japanese cars are the most reliable

Fact: While many Japanese brands, like Toyota and Lexus, are reliable, others may not have the same level of quality.

Fact: Many new cars may have issues, especially if the manufacturer’s quality control is not up to par.

Frequently asked questions about car reliability

Question: Which car brands are the most reliable?

Answer: The most reliable brands include Toyota, Honda, and Lexus, which have a long history of durability and low failure rates.

Answer: Regular maintenance, using quality parts, and timely repairs can increase the reliability of your car.

With the right knowledge about car reliability, you can make a more informed decision when choosing your next vehicle.