Car reliability ranking: most reliable brands and how to choose

When choosing a car, many consumers wonder about the reliability of the brand. With so many models on the market, understanding which ones are the most durable can help you make a more informed decision.
This car reliability ranking reveals which brands are the most reliable, highlighting their durability and resistance to failure.
Additionally, factors such as regular maintenance, part quality, and proper usage also influence the car's lifespan. Some cars may have higher durability, while others require more maintenance to maintain reliability.
|Car Brand
|Reliability Rating
|Average Lifespan
|Toyota
|9/10
|250,000 km
|Honda
|8.5/10
|230,000 km
|Ford
|7/10
|200,000 km
|BMW
|6.5/10
|180,000 km
|Mercedes-Benz
|6/10
|160,000 km
With the right knowledge about car reliability, you can make a more informed decision when choosing your next vehicle.
