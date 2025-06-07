World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
As everyone goes electric, more drivers quietly return to diesel

Diesel cars are making a comeback — here’s why it’s happening
Cars

In the age of electric everything, a quiet trend is gaining traction: more and more drivers are returning to diesel vehicles. Once seen as outdated, diesel is making a surprising comeback — driven by practical realities.

Photo: Дмитрий Плотников
According to recent reports, diesel interest is growing among long-distance commuters, commercial drivers and rural populations. Many former EV owners have expressed frustration with charging infrastructure and rising electricity costs.

Modern diesel cars offer excellent fuel economy, strong torque, and reliable range — and are now cleaner than ever, thanks to emission control technologies.

📈 Comparison: diesel vs gas vs electric

Type Pros Cons
Diesel Low fuel use, strong torque, long range Noise, maintenance on newer tech
Gasoline Cheaper upfront, simple maintenance Higher fuel consumption, lower torque
Electric Silent, zero local emissions Limited range, costly batteries, charging needs

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

  • Is diesel worth it in 2025?
    Yes, if you drive a lot or need a workhorse vehicle.
  • Where is diesel demand growing?
    France, Germany and parts of South America are seeing a revival.
  • What are the downsides?
    Urban restrictions still apply, and some parts are pricier.

In fact, several dealerships in the US and Europe report waitlists for diesel pickups — a comeback that few expected, but many now welcome.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
