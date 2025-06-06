Push-to-start seems easy — but here are the hidden risks drivers forget

Engine start buttons, or “push-to-start” systems, are becoming standard in modern cars. Sleek, convenient, and futuristic — but are they truly safer than old-fashioned keys?
While convenient, these systems can create serious safety risks, especially when drivers assume the car is off — when it’s not. In some cases, this has led to fatal accidents involving carbon monoxide poisoning inside garages.
According to this report published by Pravda.ru, cases in the U.S. and Europe show that failing to shut off the engine properly can go unnoticed, since the system is silent and lacks the tactile feedback of a key.
|Habit
|Hidden risk
|What to do instead
|Leaving car with engine running
|CO build-up in garage
|Always confirm engine-off via display or sound
|Relying on key proximity alone
|Theft or lockout risks
|Watch for dashboard alerts
|Not knowing emergency shutdown
|Risk in electrical failure
|Press and hold button for 3–5 seconds
In the U.S., dozens of deaths have been reported due to carbon monoxide exposure after drivers left push-start cars running in garages. Without the traditional “key-off click,” drivers often assume the engine is off — but it’s not.
Push buttons offer convenience, but demand awareness. Knowing how they work could save your life — or someone else’s.
