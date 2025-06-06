Push-to-start seems easy — but here are the hidden risks drivers forget

Is your engine start button safe? Mistakes that can lead to deadly accidents

Engine start buttons, or “push-to-start” systems, are becoming standard in modern cars. Sleek, convenient, and futuristic — but are they truly safer than old-fashioned keys?

Photo: Freepik by prostooleh is licensed under Рublic domain система старт-стоп

While convenient, these systems can create serious safety risks, especially when drivers assume the car is off — when it’s not. In some cases, this has led to fatal accidents involving carbon monoxide poisoning inside garages.

According to this report published by Pravda.ru, cases in the U.S. and Europe show that failing to shut off the engine properly can go unnoticed, since the system is silent and lacks the tactile feedback of a key.

Common mistakes with Start/Stop buttons

Habit Hidden risk What to do instead Leaving car with engine running CO build-up in garage Always confirm engine-off via display or sound Relying on key proximity alone Theft or lockout risks Watch for dashboard alerts Not knowing emergency shutdown Risk in electrical failure Press and hold button for 3–5 seconds

Myths about the engine start button

Myth: Push buttons are always safer than keys

Fact: In emergencies, they may be harder to shut off

Push buttons are always safer than keys In emergencies, they may be harder to shut off Myth: If it started, it’s fine

Fact: Auto-start systems can malfunction without warning

FAQ — common driver concerns

Do I have to press the brake to start? Yes — that’s part of the safety lockout

Yes — that’s part of the safety lockout What happens if I walk away with the key? The engine may keep running — but you can’t restart it later

The engine may keep running — but you can’t restart it later Is there a way to shut off the engine fast? Yes — holding the button for 3 seconds forces shutdown

In the U.S., dozens of deaths have been reported due to carbon monoxide exposure after drivers left push-start cars running in garages. Without the traditional “key-off click,” drivers often assume the engine is off — but it’s not.

Push buttons offer convenience, but demand awareness. Knowing how they work could save your life — or someone else’s.