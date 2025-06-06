5 driving habits that silently drain your fuel — and how to stop wasting money

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Think your car is using more fuel than it should? The real culprit might not be traffic — but the way you drive.

Пистолет на заправке
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Пистолет на заправке

Many common driving habits quietly increase fuel use, sometimes by as much as 20%, without drivers even realizing it.

This guide on fuel-efficient driving explains the behaviors that hurt your gas mileage — and what you can do to fix them today.

Fuel-wasting habits and their fixes

Habit Why it wastes fuel Better option
Sudden starts and stops High revs burn more fuel Smoother, steady driving
Always using A/C Extra load on the engine Ventilate car before turning it on
Idling the engine Burns gas while stationary Turn it off if stopping >1 min
Car full of stuff More weight = more fuel Empty trunk of unnecessary items
Underinflated tires Increases rolling resistance Check tire pressure regularly

Popular fuel myths

  • Myth: You must warm up your engine for 10 minutes
    Fact: 1–2 minutes is enough, even in winter
  • Myth: Open windows save more fuel than A/C
    Fact: At high speeds, drag increases fuel use

Bonus: smart fueling tips

  • Refuel early in the morning — fuel is denser
  • Avoid stations with unreliable pump stops
  • Check your gas cap seal to prevent evaporation

Small changes in how you drive and refuel can save you serious money over time — with no sacrifice to comfort or safety.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
