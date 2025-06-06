Think your car is using more fuel than it should? The real culprit might not be traffic — but the way you drive.
Many common driving habits quietly increase fuel use, sometimes by as much as 20%, without drivers even realizing it.
This guide on fuel-efficient driving explains the behaviors that hurt your gas mileage — and what you can do to fix them today.
|Habit
|Why it wastes fuel
|Better option
|Sudden starts and stops
|High revs burn more fuel
|Smoother, steady driving
|Always using A/C
|Extra load on the engine
|Ventilate car before turning it on
|Idling the engine
|Burns gas while stationary
|Turn it off if stopping >1 min
|Car full of stuff
|More weight = more fuel
|Empty trunk of unnecessary items
|Underinflated tires
|Increases rolling resistance
|Check tire pressure regularly
Small changes in how you drive and refuel can save you serious money over time — with no sacrifice to comfort or safety.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A new video has emerged showing drones striking Russian strategic bomber aircraft