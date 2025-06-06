5 driving habits that silently drain your fuel — and how to stop wasting money

Simple things that make your car burn more gas — are you doing any of them?

Think your car is using more fuel than it should? The real culprit might not be traffic — but the way you drive.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain Пистолет на заправке

Many common driving habits quietly increase fuel use, sometimes by as much as 20%, without drivers even realizing it.

This guide on fuel-efficient driving explains the behaviors that hurt your gas mileage — and what you can do to fix them today.

Fuel-wasting habits and their fixes

Habit Why it wastes fuel Better option Sudden starts and stops High revs burn more fuel Smoother, steady driving Always using A/C Extra load on the engine Ventilate car before turning it on Idling the engine Burns gas while stationary Turn it off if stopping >1 min Car full of stuff More weight = more fuel Empty trunk of unnecessary items Underinflated tires Increases rolling resistance Check tire pressure regularly

Popular fuel myths

Myth: You must warm up your engine for 10 minutes

Fact: 1–2 minutes is enough, even in winter

You must warm up your engine for 10 minutes 1–2 minutes is enough, even in winter Myth: Open windows save more fuel than A/C

Fact: At high speeds, drag increases fuel use

Bonus: smart fueling tips

Refuel early in the morning — fuel is denser

Avoid stations with unreliable pump stops

Check your gas cap seal to prevent evaporation

Small changes in how you drive and refuel can save you serious money over time — with no sacrifice to comfort or safety.