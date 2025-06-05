Once a status symbol and a personal necessity, the private car is losing ground in Russia. A growing number of drivers are choosing to sell their cars — or simply stop using them altogether.
The shift is fueled by a mix of high costs, difficult maintenance, traffic stress, and better urban mobility options. In many cases, the car has gone from convenience to burden.
From subscription models to multimodal transport apps, people are changing how they move through cities — and questioning the very need to own a vehicle.
This report on Russia’s car ownership decline shows that even longtime car lovers are reconsidering their keys.
|Reason
|Alternative
|Trend
|High prices and fuel
|Subscriptions, ride-hailing
|Cost-efficiency
|Maintenance headaches
|Long-term rentals
|Ease of use
|Urban congestion
|Metro, e-scooters
|Flexible mobility
|Remote work
|Occasional car use
|Minimalist ownership
|Eco-consciousness
|Bikes, public transit
|Sustainable lifestyle
Interestingly, this trend is not unique to Russia. Globally, car ownership is being redefined — from a default asset to a lifestyle decision made case by case.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the possible meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.