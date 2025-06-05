World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
New fossil reveals a pigeon-sized dinosaur with feather display tail from the Cretaceous
Scientists Make Breakthrough Toward HIV Cure Using mRNA Technology
Russia Considers Big Prometheus Plan in Response to Ukraine's Terror Attacks
Gardeners reveal what peppers need to produce more — and it’s not just sun and water
Bear offers bones and pinecones in exchange for food — but it’s not as cute as it sounds
Quick and clean fish cleaning technique — step-by-step for home cooks
Tired after meals? Irritable when hungry? Your blood sugar may be swinging — even if you’re healthy
Russia Releases Footage of Destroyed US Military Vehicles in Ukraine’s Sumy Region
Hiking beneath the Eiger’s North Face: drama, glaciers, and train station access

Russians are giving up their cars — here’s why and what’s replacing the steering wheel

From ownership to access: why personal cars are no longer essential in Russia
Cars

Once a status symbol and a personal necessity, the private car is losing ground in Russia. A growing number of drivers are choosing to sell their cars — or simply stop using them altogether.

Audi Q5 Sportback
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexander Migl, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Audi Q5 Sportback

The shift is fueled by a mix of high costs, difficult maintenance, traffic stress, and better urban mobility options. In many cases, the car has gone from convenience to burden.

From subscription models to multimodal transport apps, people are changing how they move through cities — and questioning the very need to own a vehicle.

This report on Russia’s car ownership decline shows that even longtime car lovers are reconsidering their keys.

Why are people giving up cars?

Reason Alternative Trend
High prices and fuel Subscriptions, ride-hailing Cost-efficiency
Maintenance headaches Long-term rentals Ease of use
Urban congestion Metro, e-scooters Flexible mobility
Remote work Occasional car use Minimalist ownership
Eco-consciousness Bikes, public transit Sustainable lifestyle

Who is making the switch?

  • Young adults (20–35)
  • Big-city residents (Moscow, St. Petersburg)
  • Families downsizing from two cars to one

New models of mobility

  • Car subscription: one monthly fee covers all
  • Lease-to-own: try before full commitment
  • MaaS platforms: apps that link bus, metro, taxi, bikes

Interestingly, this trend is not unique to Russia. Globally, car ownership is being redefined — from a default asset to a lifestyle decision made case by case.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Now reading
Russia Considers Big Prometheus Plan in Response to Ukraine's Terror Attacks
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Considers Big Prometheus Plan in Response to Ukraine's Terror Attacks
Ukraine Circulates Fake ARMA 3 Footage as 'Drone Strike' on Russian Bombers
World
Ukraine Circulates Fake ARMA 3 Footage as 'Drone Strike' on Russian Bombers Видео 
Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response
Conflicts
Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response
Popular
'Who Negotiates With Terrorists?' — Putin Rules Out Meeting With Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the possible meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin: Russia Will Not Negotiate With ‘Terror-Backed’ Ukrainian Government
Dramatic Footage Shows North Korean Soldier Detonating Grenade to Evade Capture
North Korean Fighter Blows Himself Up to Avoid Capture by Ukrainian Forces
Russia's Kaliningrad at Risk of Isolation as Finland, Estonia Mull Maritime Restrictions
Russia Signals Retaliation to June 1 Airfield Attacks by Ukraine
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity Nancy O'Brien Simpson
New Video Reveals Damage to Dozens of Russian Aircraft After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Mark Rutte: Baltic and Black Seas Are Zones of NATO Responbility
Two M1 Abrams Tanks, MaxxPro APCs, Stryker, and Challenger Vehicles Hit in Russian Strike
Two M1 Abrams Tanks, MaxxPro APCs, Stryker, and Challenger Vehicles Hit in Russian Strike
Last materials
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden
From ownership to access: why personal cars are no longer essential in Russia
Scientists Make Breakthrough Toward HIV Cure Using mRNA Technology
Russia Considers Big Prometheus Plan in Response to Ukraine's Terror Attacks
Gardeners reveal what peppers need to produce more — and it’s not just sun and water
Bear offers bones and pinecones in exchange for food — but it’s not as cute as it sounds
Quick and clean fish cleaning technique — step-by-step for home cooks
Tired after meals? Irritable when hungry? Your blood sugar may be swinging — even if you’re healthy
Russia Releases Footage of Destroyed US Military Vehicles in Ukraine’s Sumy Region
Hiking beneath the Eiger’s North Face: drama, glaciers, and train station access
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.