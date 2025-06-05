Russians are giving up their cars — here’s why and what’s replacing the steering wheel

From ownership to access: why personal cars are no longer essential in Russia

Once a status symbol and a personal necessity, the private car is losing ground in Russia. A growing number of drivers are choosing to sell their cars — or simply stop using them altogether.

The shift is fueled by a mix of high costs, difficult maintenance, traffic stress, and better urban mobility options. In many cases, the car has gone from convenience to burden.

From subscription models to multimodal transport apps, people are changing how they move through cities — and questioning the very need to own a vehicle.

This report on Russia’s car ownership decline shows that even longtime car lovers are reconsidering their keys.

Why are people giving up cars?

Reason Alternative Trend High prices and fuel Subscriptions, ride-hailing Cost-efficiency Maintenance headaches Long-term rentals Ease of use Urban congestion Metro, e-scooters Flexible mobility Remote work Occasional car use Minimalist ownership Eco-consciousness Bikes, public transit Sustainable lifestyle

Who is making the switch?

Young adults (20–35)

Big-city residents (Moscow, St. Petersburg)

Families downsizing from two cars to one

New models of mobility

Car subscription: one monthly fee covers all

one monthly fee covers all Lease-to-own: try before full commitment

try before full commitment MaaS platforms: apps that link bus, metro, taxi, bikes

Interestingly, this trend is not unique to Russia. Globally, car ownership is being redefined — from a default asset to a lifestyle decision made case by case.