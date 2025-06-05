Used SUV prices remain high in 2025 — here’s why and what to expect next

If you've checked the used SUV market lately, you might have noticed that prices are still surprisingly high — even for vehicles with over 100,000 miles. What’s behind this prolonged trend?
Auto analysts cite a mix of inflation, global supply chain issues, and increased demand for versatile vehicles. Models like the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Ford Escape have become particularly expensive in the resale market.
With fewer new vehicles available and rising interest rates, many buyers are turning to used cars as a practical alternative. The original article explores these market dynamics.
|Model
|Average price increase (2023–2024)
|Toyota RAV4
|+17%
|Honda CR-V
|+15%
|Ford Escape
|+13%
|Nissan Rogue
|+12%
|Subaru Forester
|+10%
Some market watchers believe prices could soften slightly by mid-2025 if production recovers. But if you find a well-maintained used SUV with service history, it may still be a solid investment — especially if you plan to keep it long-term.
Pro tip: prioritize condition and service records over model year — especially for high-mileage SUVs where suspension and transmission wear matter more.
