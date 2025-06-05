Used SUV prices remain high in 2025 — here’s why and what to expect next

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
If you've checked the used SUV market lately, you might have noticed that prices are still surprisingly high — even for vehicles with over 100,000 miles. What’s behind this prolonged trend?

Кроссовер Toyota RAV4
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kickaffe (Mario von Berg), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Кроссовер Toyota RAV4

Auto analysts cite a mix of inflation, global supply chain issues, and increased demand for versatile vehicles. Models like the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Ford Escape have become particularly expensive in the resale market.

With fewer new vehicles available and rising interest rates, many buyers are turning to used cars as a practical alternative. The original article explores these market dynamics.

Top resale gainers (U.S. market)

Model Average price increase (2023–2024)
Toyota RAV4 +17%
Honda CR-V +15%
Ford Escape +13%
Nissan Rogue +12%
Subaru Forester +10%

Key factors behind the price surge

  • Limited new car inventory due to supply chain disruptions
  • High inflation and interest rates
  • Increased demand for family-friendly vehicles

Should you buy now or wait?

Some market watchers believe prices could soften slightly by mid-2025 if production recovers. But if you find a well-maintained used SUV with service history, it may still be a solid investment — especially if you plan to keep it long-term.

Pro tip: prioritize condition and service records over model year — especially for high-mileage SUVs where suspension and transmission wear matter more.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
