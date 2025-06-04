What truck drivers do right (and wrong) — and what everyday drivers can learn

Truck driver habits that make you a better driver — and a few you shouldn’t copy

Truck drivers spend thousands of hours behind the wheel each year. Some of their habits can make everyday driving safer and more efficient — even for casual drivers.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Linneakornehed, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ беспилотный грузовик

But not all trucking routines are ideal for a family sedan. Some habits arise from job pressure and may not be healthy or safe for others.

As reported by Pravda, copying the right behaviors from pros on the road can lower accident risk and extend your vehicle’s life.

✅ Truck driver habits worth copying

Habit Why it matters How to apply it Pre-drive inspection Catches problems early Check tires, lights, brakes, oil Keep a wide distance Gives more reaction time Stay 2–3 seconds behind Breaks every 2–3 hours Prevents fatigue, boosts focus Even on medium trips, plan for rest Route planning in advance Avoids surprises and traffic Check GPS + traffic apps before you go

⚠️ Habits better left to the pros

Eating or smoking while driving: causes distraction and mess;

causes distraction and mess; Driving for too long without sleep: increases accident risk;

increases accident risk; Blocking lanes during overtaking: common in trucking, risky in light vehicles.

By the way, adopting the right trucking habits can make any drive smarter. Just know what to copy — and what to skip.