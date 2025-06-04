World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
What truck drivers do right (and wrong) — and what everyday drivers can learn

Truck driver habits that make you a better driver — and a few you shouldn’t copy
Truck drivers spend thousands of hours behind the wheel each year. Some of their habits can make everyday driving safer and more efficient — even for casual drivers.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Linneakornehed, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
But not all trucking routines are ideal for a family sedan. Some habits arise from job pressure and may not be healthy or safe for others.

As reported by Pravda, copying the right behaviors from pros on the road can lower accident risk and extend your vehicle’s life.

✅ Truck driver habits worth copying

Habit Why it matters How to apply it
Pre-drive inspection Catches problems early Check tires, lights, brakes, oil
Keep a wide distance Gives more reaction time Stay 2–3 seconds behind
Breaks every 2–3 hours Prevents fatigue, boosts focus Even on medium trips, plan for rest
Route planning in advance Avoids surprises and traffic Check GPS + traffic apps before you go

⚠️ Habits better left to the pros

  • Eating or smoking while driving: causes distraction and mess;
  • Driving for too long without sleep: increases accident risk;
  • Blocking lanes during overtaking: common in trucking, risky in light vehicles.

By the way, adopting the right trucking habits can make any drive smarter. Just know what to copy — and what to skip.

Petr Ermilin
