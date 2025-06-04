Truck drivers spend thousands of hours behind the wheel each year. Some of their habits can make everyday driving safer and more efficient — even for casual drivers.
But not all trucking routines are ideal for a family sedan. Some habits arise from job pressure and may not be healthy or safe for others.
As reported by Pravda, copying the right behaviors from pros on the road can lower accident risk and extend your vehicle’s life.
|Habit
|Why it matters
|How to apply it
|Pre-drive inspection
|Catches problems early
|Check tires, lights, brakes, oil
|Keep a wide distance
|Gives more reaction time
|Stay 2–3 seconds behind
|Breaks every 2–3 hours
|Prevents fatigue, boosts focus
|Even on medium trips, plan for rest
|Route planning in advance
|Avoids surprises and traffic
|Check GPS + traffic apps before you go
By the way, adopting the right trucking habits can make any drive smarter. Just know what to copy — and what to skip.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A video claiming to show the destruction of 40 Russian strategic bombers has begun circulating on social media. The footage depicts several aircraft being struck from the air