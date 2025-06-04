300,000 km and still going? Signs a high-mileage engine is worth trusting

Thinking of buying a car with over 300,000 km? It may sound risky — but some engines stay healthy far beyond that mark, if maintained properly.

Not all high numbers on the odometer mean trouble. Some vehicles — especially well-serviced fleets or diesel models — can reach half a million kilometers without a rebuild.

The key is knowing what signs to look for. A reliable high-mileage engine gives off certain “green flags” — just like warning signs reveal when to walk away.

According to a guide from Pravda, there are clear clues that help you spot an engine that still has life left — or one on its last legs.

5 signs the engine is still reliable

Quick, smooth start (even cold): no sputters or long cranking times;

no sputters or long cranking times; Minimal exhaust smoke: clean emissions suggest good combustion and no oil burning;

clean emissions suggest good combustion and no oil burning; Even engine sound: avoid knocking, ticking or grinding noises;

avoid knocking, ticking or grinding noises; Stable oil consumption: small use is normal, but not more than 1 liter per 1,000 km;

small use is normal, but not more than 1 liter per 1,000 km; Full maintenance history: records with regular oil changes and no skipped services.

Walk away if you notice:

Oil or coolant leaks from the engine block or cylinder head;

Constant blue smoke under throttle;

Rough idle or sluggish acceleration;

Signs of overheating damage or temporary fixes.

By the way, care matters more than kilometers. A high-mileage car with history may outlast a neglected “low-mileage” one.