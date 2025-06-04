World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
300,000 km and still going? Signs a high-mileage engine is worth trusting

Buying a high-mileage car? Here’s how to know if the engine is still solid
Thinking of buying a car with over 300,000 km? It may sound risky — but some engines stay healthy far beyond that mark, if maintained properly.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by aleksandarlittlewolf, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Not all high numbers on the odometer mean trouble. Some vehicles — especially well-serviced fleets or diesel models — can reach half a million kilometers without a rebuild.

The key is knowing what signs to look for. A reliable high-mileage engine gives off certain “green flags” — just like warning signs reveal when to walk away.

According to a guide from Pravda, there are clear clues that help you spot an engine that still has life left — or one on its last legs.

5 signs the engine is still reliable

  • Quick, smooth start (even cold): no sputters or long cranking times;
  • Minimal exhaust smoke: clean emissions suggest good combustion and no oil burning;
  • Even engine sound: avoid knocking, ticking or grinding noises;
  • Stable oil consumption: small use is normal, but not more than 1 liter per 1,000 km;
  • Full maintenance history: records with regular oil changes and no skipped services.

Walk away if you notice:

  • Oil or coolant leaks from the engine block or cylinder head;
  • Constant blue smoke under throttle;
  • Rough idle or sluggish acceleration;
  • Signs of overheating damage or temporary fixes.

By the way, care matters more than kilometers. A high-mileage car with history may outlast a neglected “low-mileage” one.

