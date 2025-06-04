300,000 km and still going? Signs a high-mileage engine is worth trusting

Thinking of buying a car with over 300,000 km? It may sound risky — but some engines stay healthy far beyond that mark, if maintained properly.
Not all high numbers on the odometer mean trouble. Some vehicles — especially well-serviced fleets or diesel models — can reach half a million kilometers without a rebuild.
The key is knowing what signs to look for. A reliable high-mileage engine gives off certain “green flags” — just like warning signs reveal when to walk away.
According to a guide from Pravda, there are clear clues that help you spot an engine that still has life left — or one on its last legs.
By the way, care matters more than kilometers. A high-mileage car with history may outlast a neglected “low-mileage” one.
