New cars, old problems: these models top the list for early complaints and defects

Buying a new car is supposed to offer peace of mind — but for many drivers, it brings frustration. Recent surveys reveal that some of today’s most popular models are also among the most complained about.
From factory paint issues to buggy infotainment systems and failing sensors, reliability is proving to be a weak point for certain brands.
Owners report unexpected breakdowns, faulty electronics and premature part failures — sometimes within the first few months after purchase.
According to a report published by Pravda, brands like Peugeot, Fiat and Chevrolet top the list of most problematic new vehicles in recent owner feedback.
By the way, new shouldn’t mean risky. A little research goes a long way to avoid buyer’s remorse masked by flashy features.
