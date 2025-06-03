World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
New cars, old problems: these models top the list for early complaints and defects

Unreliable new vehicles: electrical glitches, poor paint and owner frustration
Cars

Buying a new car is supposed to offer peace of mind — but for many drivers, it brings frustration. Recent surveys reveal that some of today’s most popular models are also among the most complained about.

Haval Jolion
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Navigator84, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Haval Jolion

From factory paint issues to buggy infotainment systems and failing sensors, reliability is proving to be a weak point for certain brands.

Owners report unexpected breakdowns, faulty electronics and premature part failures — sometimes within the first few months after purchase.

According to a report published by Pravda, brands like Peugeot, Fiat and Chevrolet top the list of most problematic new vehicles in recent owner feedback.

Most reported models

  • Peugeot 2008: automatic gearbox issues, electrical malfunctions;
  • Fiat Pulse: weak paint coating and flimsy interior panels;
  • Chevrolet Tracker: sensor failures and system freezes;
  • Renault Duster: cabin rattles, fuel efficiency below expectations;
  • Chery Tiggo 5X: dashboard bugs and laggy central display.

Before buying, check this

  • Warranty claim records for the model;
  • Authentic owner reviews, not just ads;
  • After-sales service network availability;
  • Extended test-drive options before committing.

By the way, new shouldn’t mean risky. A little research goes a long way to avoid buyer’s remorse masked by flashy features.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
